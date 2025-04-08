4 things you might not know about severe thunderstorms in Minnesota

4 things you need to know about severe storms in Minnesota

Severe thunderstorms — they're large, powerful and if you're caught unprepared, even deadly.

Here are the four things you need to know about the storms and what threats they can bring.

Every severe thunderstorm has something in common: lightning. Tragically, on average in the U.S., it kills about 20 people each year and injures hundreds more. And the storm doesn't even need to be overhead. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a storm. When thunder roars, go indoors. If you can hear thunder, that means you're close enough to be struck. Your safest spot is a sturdy building or a car. Make sure you're not using any devices plugged into an outlet. If you're in a field, crouch down, and never hide under a tree. Straight-line winds can be just as deadly as tornadoes. On average, strong winds kill 57 people each year. Tornado deaths are actually lower — 48, on average, each year. That's why severe thunderstorm warnings need to be taken just as seriously as tornado warnings Storms in Minnesota are notorious for bringing large hail. In July of 2024, a 6-inch diameter hailstone fell hail damage costs