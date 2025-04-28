Ahead of possible storms, tornadoes, Minnesota schools announce early closures and cancellations

Thunderstorms moving through Minnesota, with more severe weather yet to come

As many parts of Minnesota prepare for a day of potentially severe storms and possible tornadoes, a number of schools in Minnesota have already announced early closures.

As of late Monday morning, Bloomington Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools both announced they would be canceling evening activities.

Additionally, Breck School, International School of Minnesota and Parnassus Preparatory School have all announced either early closings or the cancellation of afternoon and/or evening activities.

From central Minnesota on south — including the Twin Cities metro area — Monday brings with it a moderate risk for severe weather. As you move to the north and west, the threat somewhat diminishes, though much of the state is under some sort of risk.

According to WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows, parts of the state can anticipate a line of storms to sweep through from west to east, hitting the metro area anywhere from about 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with hail, damaging winds and embedded tornadoes.

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames warned that isolated storms could become intense fast on Monday.

"Please have multiple ways to receive warnings so you can take shelter if needed," Dames said.

