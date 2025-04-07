What you need to know about severe weather alerts in Minnesota

How to be ready for severe weather in Minnesota

When severe weather rolls through, it's easy to get overwhelmed with all the notifications.

Here are the four things you need to know about weather alerts and warnings.

You'll want to understand the difference between watches and warnings. A watch means severe thunderstorms, tornadoes Outdoor sirens It's always a good idea to have multiple ways to receive warnings, whether that's your cellphone, WCCO or a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio. If one method isn't working, you'll want that backup to alert you so you can take action. Even days before severe weather is expected, WCCO will share with you outlooks from the Storm Prediction Center. It's a five-tiered scale letting you know how big the threat is. Level one, or marginal, means isolated severe storms are possible. Level three, or enhanced, means even more severe storms are possible, and some could be intense. Level five, or high, means severe storms are expected to be widespread.