2022 in review: WCCO's most memorable, most clickable stories of the year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The year 2022 brought stories of joy, stories of devastation, stories of hope, and stories of disappointment. It was, in short, another memorable year that none of us will soon forget.
A lot happened this last year, and in our media-saturated world, it's easy to forget news stories even just days after they happened. So, here's a quick look back at some of the biggest news stories of the year.
Dec. 24: Car wedged in Minneapolis snowbank quickly becoming tourist attraction
A car wedged in a south Minneapolis snowbank has gotten some viral attention.
By Christmas Day, however, it appears to have been finally moved.
It still begs the question: How did it get up there? More importantly, how would you get it out?
Dec. 23: 5 arrested after 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America
Five people are in custody -- including three juveniles -- after a 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night.
Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.
Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between five to nine individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dec. 9: Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet
If you step into Brooklyn Center Liquor store, it's not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as "Ace" with a kind smile.
"I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.
But it was out of the ordinary to have that kindness caught on camera.
Dec. 6: Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.
The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure.
The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.
Dec. 6: "Can I give you a hug?": Tire shop worker comforts customer who just lost her mom
A simple but unexpected act of kindness last week has changed two people's lives this holiday season.
Codey Zuelow was working at Discount Tire in Bloomington, where he brings an unmistakable kindness to his customer interactions.
It was exactly what Barbara Lewis needed.
Nov. 27: Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury
A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.
It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.
Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors.
Nov. 23: Poinsettias return to Lynde Greenhouse following deliberately-set fire
When fire severely damaged Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in early October, the business got a goodwill response in a time of need. The flowering plants were rescued and relocated. Less than two months later, they're back and being sold in the garden center.
"They're doing as well as can be expected considering smoke damage, a couple of days without heat and a couple of days without sunlight. And getting relocated by 300 strangers," said Derek Lynde, president of Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery.
As the effort was underway, the fifth-generation owner got difficult news.
Nov. 19: Three different Uptown bars, restaurants to close in two-week span
For a long time at Amore Uptown, it's been a blend of food, drinks, and memories. But Sunday that ends, for now.
"It'll just be a brief pause," said owner and general manager Tim McHugh. "For a quick refresh, and a new name, a new menu. But it's still gonna be the neighborhood Italian place on the corner like it's been for almost 30 years."
Just a few blocks away, Williams Pub and Peanut Bar posted a sign saying, "Sadly, we must say goodbye. Williams is permanently closed."
This abruptly ends a decades-long run for Williams in Uptown. Next Saturday, they will be joined by Uptown landmark, Stella's Fish Café, which has been open since 2005.
Nov. 9: Minnesota Democrats gain "trifecta" control of state government
Addressing volunteers at a DFL office in an Eagan strip mall, Melisa López Franzen confessed to a crowd in the closing hours of the campaign Monday that it would take a "Minnesota miracle" to flip the state Senate and deliver her caucus the majority.
But by Wednesday morning, after election results came in, the chamber's Democratic leader was celebrating a political phenomenon she didn't expect: Democrats in control of the Minnesota House, Senate and governor's office.
The majority is slim -- just one seat -- but the Democrats' victories will reshape the power dynamics in St. Paul as Gov. Tim Walz enters his second term. Majorities in both chambers create an avenue to pass policy proposals that stalled in recent years in the Senate, which Republicans have led since 2017.
Nov. 9: Twin Cities mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle...before it could snap her
A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle's close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm.
The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer's Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
Oct. 18: Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop.
A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.
Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused.
Oct. 14: Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school
Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.
The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube.
Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.
Sept. 28: U of M scientists unearth massive meteoroid crash site under Inver Grove Heights
As NASA tries to re-route an asteroid, scientists at the University of Minnesota have made a mind-blowing discovery.
Geologists believe a massive meteor crashed into what is now Inver Grove Heights about 500 million years ago.
It was supposed to be a typical geologic remapping of Dakota County, but instead, scientists at the Minnesota Geological Survey unearthed something out of this world.
Sept. 25: Stella's Fish Café temporarily closes after viral rodent video
A popular Minneapolis restaurant closed this weekend after a stomach-churning discovery went viral.
A video appeared to show a rodent in a bin of rice inside Stella's Fish Café in Uptown.
RaLasia Wright captured the video at about 2 a.m. Saturday when she and her friends walked by the restaurant and saw the rodent through the window in the rice.
Sept. 13: Nurses brought in at hospitals during strike offered $8,000+ for 5 days' work
Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and Duluth are heading back to the picket line Tuesday morning.
At Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, a coach bus filled with traveling nurses was seen arriving as striking nurses were setting up outside.
Striking nurses say their traveling counterparts can't provide the same quality of care they can.
Sept. 5: Bloomington teen hospitalized following devastating football game injury
It's not just his size and strength that sets him apart; his coaches laud Ethan Glynn for his character.
"This is a captain guy," John Frein, a baseball coach and family friend, told WCCO. "I mean you see in many pictures he's got a C on his chest."
The entire youth sports community in Bloomington is now rallying around Glynn after a devastating injury he sustained in a football game on Friday left him motionless on the field. According to a family spokesman, Glynn was hurt "in a normal football play" while on defense.
Sept. 3: State Fair to increase law enforcement presence after Saturday night shooting near Midway area
Minnesota State Fair attendees will see an increased law enforcement presence Sunday and Monday after a shooting Saturday night caused hundreds to flee the area in a panic.
The fair shut down early around 10:20 p.m. due to the shooting, which occurred near the entrance to the Midway at Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.
"It's senseless. It's outrageous. You hear the frustrations," Gov. Tim Walz said. "We love this place, we love the State Fair. Months of work went into this, all of these things. And we have this individual with a firearm that thinks it's OK to be there."
July 30: Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.
St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m.
The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.
July 15: Search warrant: Minneapolis police snipers fatally shot Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg
Two Minneapolis police snipers shot 20-year-old Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg following a multi-hour standoff earlier this week on the city's south side, search documents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show.
The new documents filed Friday show that the snipers were posted on the roof of a building across the street from the third-floor apartment unit where Sundberg was holed up. The BCA, the top law enforcement agency in the state, is investigating the deadly use of police force. It still remains unclear what exactly prompted the officers to shoot.
July 7: NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home
Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake.
It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date.
Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.
July 5: Video shows chaos as fireworks set off in downtown Minneapolis streets on July 4th
Minneapolis city leaders on Tuesday addressed the July 4th holiday's multiple shootings and "fireworks wars."
Mayor Jacob Frey said the "recklessness and callous disregard for residents in our city put a damper on a weekend that should otherwise be celebrated."
Hundreds of people gathered Monday night at Boom Island Park and the Stone Arch Bridge, all while cars drove through the Mill District shooting off fireworks at buildings and people.
By the end of the night, at least 10 people had been hurt by the violence.
July 1: THC edibles, beverages now legal in Minnesota as new law goes into effect
A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high.
The new law now governs the packaging, the sale and the makeup of the products, which may not contain more than 5 mg of THC per serving, and no more than 50 mg per package. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states.
The new law requires child-proof packaging and a QR code to scan for information on ingredients and testing.
June 24: Abortion advocates, opponents rally in Twin Cities following SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade
Two federal courthouses were the site of two dramatically different responses to a federal court ruling Friday evening, as pro- and anti-abortion rights advocates rallied in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
In Minneapolis, hundreds of people marched from the University of Minnesota's campus to the courthouse downtown in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court's upheaval of the Roe v. Wade decision.
"It's been really emotional today, it's devastating, we're going backwards," said Branigan Secraw, who marched with her newborn daughter in tow. "That should not be where we're going."
June 7: Coyote seen following bear in Minnetonka
A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera.
The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace.
But are we looking at the bear's last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Division of Fish and Wildlife says it's hard to say for sure.
May 23: Mother Charged In Eli Hart's Death After Body Found In Trunk Shot Multiple Times
The mother of 6-year-old Eli Hart has been charged in the boy's death after he was found dead in a car trunk while police were executing a traffic stop near Orono Friday morning.
On Monday, 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County. She was arrested by Orono police early Saturday morning.
Orono police say they stopped a car traveling near Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard Friday morning after a caller reported the car had a shattered rear window and blown-out tire.
May 9: College Swimmer Marena Kouba Saves Children From Drowning, Awarded Rare Carnegie Medal
St. Cloud State swimmer Marena Kouba is a Carnegie Medal winner. It's an exclusive, national award for someone who risks their life to an extraordinary degree while saving a stranger. Many of the recipients actually die during their rescue efforts.
It was a close call, but Kouba survived to tell her story.
May 5: WCCO Reveals Testing Results Of Popular CBD And Delta 8 Products
CBD products and stores have exploded across the state. Some carry other products that contain THC, like what's called Delta-8. The space was unregulated in the state until 2020. Now most of the products sold are legal.
But what's in them? WCCO tested 10 popular products at a lab recommended by the Department of Agriculture in February. The chemist found some discrepancies with what the label said versus what was inside. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle learned some types of products are illegal in the state.
April 13: Guinness Book's World's Tallest Family Hails From Northern Minnesota
It's official, there's a whole lot more shade falling over Duluth than in other parts of the world. That's because the Guinness Book of World Records' newly certified "tallest family in the world" lives there.
(Actually, they live in Esko, but trust us, the shadows are long.)
The Trapp family was just given the title of world's tallest family, and at an average height of 6 feet, 8 inches tall, who's going to argue against the family of five's claim?
April 6: Pet Owner Offering Reward For Finding Missing Monkey
A local pet owner is asking for help to find her missing capuchin monkey.
The nearly 2-year-old monkey's name is Coco Chanel, and her owner, Zaurice Steward, says she disappeared Tuesday night, possibly from the parking lot at the Cub Foods in Maplewood.
Steward is offering a $3,000 cash reward for Coco's safe return.
"I just want her back home," Steward said. "I just feel like I lost my child."
April 3: Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers Strike
Deep in the WCCO film archives are hundreds, if not thousands of opportunities to travel back in time. And on one reel a treasure lay hidden, untouched, for 52 years.
The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike.
WCCO restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month.
When WCCO Production Manager Matt Liddy learned 13 minutes of video had been restored from film in 1970, he decided to give it a look.
March 17: 'I Was Just Appalled': Family Drives Cross-Country To Return Home After Canceled Sun Country Flight
A 22-hour road trip across half the country wasn't part of the travel itinerary for Nancy Dolter's family, but it was their way out of Florida after being stranded in in Tampa when their Sun Country flight got cancelled within hours of departure.
They received an email of cancellation at 5:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. flight on Monday, Dolter said, and she couldn't get a hold of customer service as they scrambled for a solution. Flights with other airlines didn't have enough seats to accommodate her family of four.
So they decided to drive from Florida to Faribault instead.
"After you spend a great deal of money on vacation, which we did, to have to spend an extra $2,000 to get home -- and just hours and hours of being on hold, being on the phone, not knowing, you know, it was just absolute stress and chaos," Dolter said.
Feb. 21: Minneapolis Gang Member Sheds Light On Turf Wars: 'Death Keeps It Going'
People who call the Minneapolis north side home know the sound all too well, and they tell WCCO that gang violence is the driving force.
For the first time, we're getting inside perspective from a gang member. He agreed to talk openly if we concealed his identity. We interviewed him in shadow and re-voiced his message word for word. We'll call him "John."
Feb. 18: Kim Potter Sentenced To 16 Months In Prison, 8 Months Supervised Release For Killing Daunte Wright
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter, who was convicted of manslaughter in December for shooting and killing Daunte Wright, has been sentenced to two years, 16 months of which will be served in prison.
The remaining eight months will be on supervised release.
Judge Regina Chu said that this was the case of a "cop who made a tragic mistake. She drew her firearm thinking it was a Taser and ended up killing a young man."
The court approved a downward departure from the typical sentence, as Chu said Potter never intended to use her firearm and the scene was chaotic.
Feb. 5: 'We're All In This Together': Thousands Gather To March For Amir Locke
Thousands gathered at the Hennepin County Government Center Saturday for a march to honor the life of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old who was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Mark Hanneman during a no-knock warrant Wednesday.
Many joining in the protest called for immediate changes in city leadership, including the removal of Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman – noting Frey was unclear about the city's total ban on no-knock search warrants.
Jan. 21: Minnesota Comedian, Actor Louie Anderson Dies At 68
Louie Anderson, an actor and comedian born in St. Paul, died at the age of 68.
He was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital after he was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
His four-decade career included headlines on stage, in film and on television. The St. Paul native attended Johnson High School, and his love for his home state was evident, as his comedy reflected on his life experiences in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Jan. 21: FBI Warrants Say Twin Cities Organization Claiming To Feed Children Instead Spent Money On Cars, Trips And Homes
Federal agents executed search warrants on more than a dozen properties connected to what FBI search warrants call an alleged pattern of deception, money laundering and fraud by a Minneapolis organization claiming to feed at-risk children.
The documents claim the organization Feeding Our Future had worked with dozens of individuals from across the Twin Cities to steal tens of millions of dollars from the federally funded USDA Summer Food Services Program and Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Feeding Our Future, founded in 2017, went from taking in $2.9 million in federal funding in 2019 to more than $197 million in 2021.
Jan. 9: 'We Are So Happy': Minneapolis Couple Shares Dating App Success Story
If you or someone you know is single, Sunday is the day to do something about it.
The first few Sundays of the new year are known as Single Sundays. It's the most popular time of the year to download dating apps.
These apps are for all ages, from 19 to 90, and online dating is the number one way people are meeting these days. At least 30% of American adults have dated online.
One Minneapolis couple told WCCO how downloading a dating app downright changed their lives.
Jan. 1: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect
New Year's Eve shopping inside the Mall of America was interrupted by gunfire Friday after a shooting inside left two men hurt and shoppers hunkered down in stores as the massive complex was under lockdown for nearly an hour.
Bloomington Police Deputy Chief Kim Clauson said that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the north area on Level 3. An officer in the mall heard gunfire and found a man on the floor in front of the Lotus Bed store with a gunshot wound to his leg. Not long after, another man was found with an injury that appeared to be a bullet graze.