State fair shuts down early after "disturbances" in Midway area, large police presence

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair closed early Saturday night after an incident caused hundreds to flee the area in a panic.

WCCO crew members reported there was a large police presence in the Midway area on the fairgrounds.

The fair said it shut down around 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances near the Midway.

WCCO is working to learn more. Please check back later for updates.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 10:30 PM

