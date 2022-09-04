State fair shuts down early after "disturbances" in Midway area, large police presence
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair closed early Saturday night after an incident caused hundreds to flee the area in a panic.
WCCO crew members reported there was a large police presence in the Midway area on the fairgrounds.
The fair said it shut down around 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances near the Midway.
WCCO is working to learn more. Please check back later for updates.
