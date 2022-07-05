Video shows chaos as fireworks set off in downtown Minneapolis streets on July 4th

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a chaotic night in downtown Minneapolis for the Fourth of July, with crowds of people shooting fireworks in the middle of the streets of the Mill City District.

Residents reported the explosions went off for hours, well into the early morning hours.

Several videos show people firing illegal fireworks on Minneapolis streets. Much of the video shared on social media focused on an area close to Washington and Portland and Park Avenues, with some activity seen closer to the Stone Arch Bridge.

Overnight in Minneapolis, fireworks were shot at apartment and condo buildings near the intersection of Washington Ave and Portland Ave. Residents say it took hours for police to arrive and disperse the crowd.



More: https://t.co/mPTbQnxSAr @WCCO pic.twitter.com/fZIDqarwr7 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) July 5, 2022

WCCO's cameras were there shortly after 1 a.m. as people were still throwing fireworks in the street. Squad cars raced in shortly after with lights and sirens trying to disperse the crowd, but residents said they were still hearing fireworks being set off in the streets as late as 3 a.m. and beyond.

An area business owner also told WCCO the force from the fireworks was so strong it set off her security alarms. One email sent to a homeowners association in the area reported that at least one residential unit along 2nd Avenue had been struck by a bullet.

CBS News

Resident Chris Chambliss said he started calling the police at about 10:30 p.m. and captured video on his cellphone of the chaos as he waited for them to arrive, which he said took hours.

"At times there had to have been more than 100 teenagers out here and they were speeding up and down the streets in their cars hanging out of their sunroofs and throwing mortars," said Chambliss. "People running, I mean you'd hear them screaming and all of a sudden a whole group would be running up the sidewalk and a mortar would blow up right behind them."

Some videos on social media showed people firing fireworks from moving cars, seeming to aim at buildings and the gathered people.

Eventually, squad cars raced to the scene with lights and sirens blaring. Officers then worked to disperse a crowd in the area.

"There's a kid up here and he'll get pepper sprayed and he actually jumps and climbs over that car," Chambliss said, describing what he saw in the video he captured.

It's not yet clear if anyone was injured in any of the melee.

Minneapolis City Council member Michael Rainville, who represents the district where the chaos broke out overnight, talked with WCCO's David Schuman and said that the events were "unacceptable."

He told Schuman that there remains a significant shortage in Minneapolis police officers, and believes the National Guard should have been called in ahead of Monday night, and should possibly even be mobilized on Saturday nights in downtown, which he said are "out of control."

Rainville added that it's the mayor's role to request troops, but he said if Gov. Tim Walz ignores requests from Mayor Jacob Frey, he'll also get involved.