Stella's Fish Cafe closes voluntarily after rodent video surfaces on social media

MINNEAPOLIS – A popular eatery in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood closed unexpectedly Saturday after a video posted to social media purportedly showed a rodent inside the restaurant.

CBS

Stella's Fish Cafe will remain closed Sunday, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door. The restaurant also gave WCCO the following statement:

"We are still exploring the validity of the video. Cleanliness and customer safety have always been at the forefront of our business and Stella's has always successfully passed our regular city health inspections. The last inspection was completed within the last 60 days. That being said, we voluntarily closed yesterday to completely investigate this issue. We chose to have our nationally known sanitation and pest control company brought on site to perform any additional necessary remedies. We also contacted the city of Minneapolis and voluntarily asked for a additional health inspection which was completed on Sunday morning. Any further questions regarding health or safety issues should be addressed with the city of Minneapolis."

The city of Minneapolis said a health inspector visited Stella's Saturday afternoon "and confirmed there were signs of mice in the restaurant, including mouse droppings and one dead mouse in a trap. No live mice were seen."

The city said Stella's management voluntarily closed the restaurant, and it "will not reopen until all concerns are addressed."