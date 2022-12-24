Watch CBS News
Shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A reported shooting prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night.

Bloomington police are asking people to stay out of the area. Police and EMS are on the scene.

Mall of America is urging those inside the mall to find shelter in the nearest secure location until the lockdown is lifted.

The Mall of America went on lockdown in August after shots were fired on the second floor near the Nike store.

This is a developing story. Check back at WCCO.com for updates.

WCCO Staff
First published on December 23, 2022 / 8:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

