Shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A reported shooting prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night.

Bloomington police are asking people to stay out of the area. Police and EMS are on the scene.

Mall of America is urging those inside the mall to find shelter in the nearest secure location until the lockdown is lifted.

This is the scene outside the Nordstrom at the Mall of America, which is currently in lockdown mode. We’re working to learn more. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/1eXfTfyPDe — Allen Henry (@AllenWCCO) December 24, 2022

The Mall of America went on lockdown in August after shots were fired on the second floor near the Nike store.

