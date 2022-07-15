Search warrant: Minneapolis police snipers fatally shot Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis police snipers shot 20-year-old Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg following a multi-hour standoff earlier this week on the city's south side, search documents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show.

The new documents filed Friday show that the snipers were posted on the roof of a building across the street from the third-floor apartment unit where Sundberg was holed up. The BCA, the top law enforcement agency in the state, is investigating the deadly use of police force.

(credit: Sundberg family)

According to investigators, Sundberg fired multiple gunshots inside the Seward neighborhood apartment building Wednesday night, and a neighbor, Arabella Yarbrough, called 911 saying a bullet went through her wall.

"The first loud bang that I heard, I didn't know it was a gunshot," she told WCCO.

Moments later, a second bullet tore through her kitchen wall, and she grabbed her two sons and hid in the bedroom, where she called police. Not long after, she ran to let officers into the building and told them to save her children.

"I thought, 'We're not going to make it, we're not going to make it,'" Yarbrough said.

After police got Yarbrough's sons out of her apartment, Sundberg isolated himself inside a neighboring apartment unit, and officers spent hours trying to negotiate with him. Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the two snipers shot Sundberg, fatally wounding him.

It's yet unclear what prompted the snipers to fire.

According to the search warrants, BCA investigators recovered a pistol with an extended magazine and several bullet casing from the apartment Sundberg was inside. Also recovered was a bullet fragment from a neighboring apartment unit.

Investigators also collected the snipers' rifles and two bullet casings, as well as several less-than-lethal rounds. The officers who fatally shot Sundberg were identified as Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine.

Sandberg's death was the second fatal encounter involving Minneapolis police this year. The first was the shooting of Amir Locke on Feb. 2, when a SWAT team executing an early morning no-knock warrant shot the 22-year-old as he stirred on a couch, holding a gun.

Both Pearson and Seraphine were part of the SWAT team that raided the downtown apartment. Pearson's body camera captured the shooting, and Seraphine, a medic, provided care to Locke before he died.

No officers were charged in Locke's death, as prosecutors determined the shooting was justified.

Yet, the Minneapolis Police Department has been under scrutiny for years following accusations of brutality and racism. The murder of George Floyd in May of 2020 led to nationwide protests and both state and federal investigations into the department.

Earlier this year, an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights found that the department engaged in a pattern of race-based discrimination over the last decade.

On Thursday night, friends and family held a vigil to remember Sundberg outside the apartment where he died. Dozens gathered to remember him.

His family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd, winning a $27 million wrongful death settlement with the city, the largest such settlement in Minneapolis history.