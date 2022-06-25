Hundreds of abortion rights supporters march in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Hundreds of abortion rights supporters are marching in downtown Minneapolis Friday night in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
WCCO reporter Adam Duxter was alongside the demonstrators as they walked down Washington Avenue, at one point crossing the bridge over Interstate 35W.
Earlier, a large crowd had gathered for a protest at the University of Minnesota's Hubert H. Humphry School for Public Affairs. The demonstration was organized by Students for a Democratic Society and Women Against Military Madness.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
