WCCO Original: "State of Policing" For the first time, St. Paul Police offered complete access to show how it's training officers to use less force. In "State of Policing," a WCCO Original special, we invite you inside the training. Hear why St. Paul changed its training techniques and the impact it's having. Plus, invested members of the community weigh in on what they think is important in a department, and what can make a difference in community interactions.