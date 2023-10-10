Amazon October Prime Day or Walmart Holiday Kick-Off? Here's the best iRobot Roomba J7+ robot vacuum deal today
Amazon and Walmart. Both retailers are currently offering deep discounts on the iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum, our bestselling robot vacuum specifically designed for homes with pets, during the Walmart Holiday Kick-Off Sale and Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. But which retailer has the must-have cleaning device for less?
The iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.
Walmart's best price: $399
This vacuum's Imprint Smart Mapping technology allows you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. It stores multiple maps of your rooms. You can customize Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones so the vacuum knows the exact areas to avoid and clean. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.
When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
This vacuum is currently on sale for $399 at Walmart, reduced from $800.
Amazon's best price: $395
Amazon has a slight edge on Walmart's pricing. When you shop the iRobot Roomba j7+ at Amazon, you'll save $4. It's not a huge price difference, but it's still worth saving a few bucks.
Get it now for just $395 (regularly $800).
What we like about the iRobot Roomba j7+:
- The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls.
- Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair -- it's our choice for the best robot vacuum for pet hair.
- The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin.
- The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean on floors and carpets.
