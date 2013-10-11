Malala Yousafzai
The Pakistani teenager who defied the Taliban and survived a gunshot to continue her mission to see
-
After travel ban, Malala Yousafzai suggests where "Trump needs to go"
Human rights activist and Nobel Prize recipient is still advocating education for women and girls worldwide as she figures out her plans for the fall
-
Malala makes surprise visit to Denver high school
Malala's visit hadn’t been announced, and when she walked onto the stage, the audience erupted into cheers and screams
-
Malala Yousafzai condemns Trump's Muslim entry ban plan
The Nobel Laureate called the plan "tragic" and "full of hatred"
-
Malala's attackers quietly freed by Pakistan
Pakistani officials say 8 of 10 men purportedly jailed for life over attempted assassination of teen girl were actually released
-
Partial justice for Malala Yousafzai
10 men sentenced to 25 years in prison for role in assassination attempt on young Pakistani activist, but it's clear much work remains
-
Asteroid named after Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala
The NASA scientist who discovered the space rock said she was inspired by the teenager's work
-
17-year-old Malala Yousafzai becomes youngest to win Nobel Peace Prize
The teenager is sharing the award with another children's rights activist Kailash Satyarthi of India. Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for promoting girls' education. Norah O'Donnell reports.
-
Two win Nobel with fight for children's rights
Malala Yousafzai, who survived Taliban assassination attempt, shares world's most prestigious honor with Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi
-
Malala discusses talk with Obama, her life's mission
In a wide-ranging interview with Norah O'Donnell, Pakistani girl shot by Taliban discusses why she doesn't fear them
-
Obama meets Malala at the White House
Pakistani teen who was a target of a Taliban assassination attempt called for greater cooperation between the U.S. and Pakistan
-
Malala Yousafzai, survivor of Taliban, visits U.S.
Pakistani girl who was the target of a Taliban assassination attempt told a U.S. audience on she one day hopes to one day become her country's prime minister
-
Malala Yousafzai: Activist for education
The 16-year-old activist from Pakistan has had an extraordinary year since recovering from an assassination attempt by the Taliban
-
Malala unfazed by new Taliban threats
Teen activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee who was shot in the head by the Taliban releases her autobiography
-
Amid Nobel buzz, Malala recounts her tale in book
Young woman nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after being shot in face by Taliban for daring to go to school tells her story
-
Pakistani girl shot by Taliban honored at Harvard
Malala Yousafzai, who survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban, has been honored as the school's humanitarian of the year
-
Malala's apparent nod to possible Hillary run draws smiles
Hillary Clinton in audience as teen Pakistani activist, in speech accepting a Clinton Foundation award, mentions lack of any women U.S. presidents
-
Taliban advises Malala to "use your pen for Islam" in open letter
Senior commander of group who attacked Malala writes her letter explaining reasons behind shooting
-
Former U.K. PM Brown hails Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai as "powerful symbol"
Ahead of Malala Yousafzai's first public speech at the U.N., CBSNews.com speaks to former U.K. prime minister Gordon Brown
-
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala says Taliban "failed"
On her 16th birthday, Malala Yousafzai addresses crowd of more than 500, asking for "education for all"
-
Malala, the Pakistani youth shot in head, says Taliban failed
Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani schoolgirl who was shot by the Taliban for promoting girls' education last year, is celebrating her 16th birthday by speaking at the United Nations for the first time since her attack.
-
Malala: $45K will fund building girls' school in Pakistan
Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani teen shot by Taliban for advocating for girls' education, announces first grant from fund named for her
-
Pakistani girl shot by Taliban returns to school
Malala Yousafzai, the young Pakistani girl shot in the head by the Taliban, returned to school for the first time since the incident. The 15-year-old started Year 9 at Edgbaston High School for Girls in Birmingham, England, weeks after her release from the hospital where she underwent surgery to reconstruct her skull.
-
Malala - Pakistani girl shot by Taliban - is released from hospital
Malala Yousufzai, the teenage Pakistani girl who challenged the Taliban and was almost assassinated, has been released from a Birmingham, England, hospital. CBS News' Rita Nissan reports.
-
Malala's father: "She will rise again"
Pakistani teenager recovering at U.K. hospital "with encouraging speed," says father; Calls her "the daughter of everybody"
-
Pakistani girl speaks for first time since shooting
The Pakistani girl who was shot in the head for defying the Taliban is recovering quickly, according to her father. Charlie Rose reports.
