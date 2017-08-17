Malala Yousafzai to study at Oxford University

LONDON -- Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has gained a place at the University of Oxford.

The 20-year-old education activist tweeted her acceptance to the school, saying she was "so excited" to win a spot to study philosophy, politics and economics at Lady Margaret Hall.

So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf — Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017

Yousafzai won international renown in 2012 after she was shot by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan for speaking out for the right of girls to go to school.

After the shooting, her father asked his brother-in-law to prepare a coffin, but Malala woke up a week later at a hospital in Birmingham, England, and gradually regained her sight and her voice. After being treated in the U.K., she continued her education and eventually won the Nobel Peace Prize.

She said earlier this year that she had been offered a university place contingent on her exam results but did not reveal the institution.

Yousafzai on Thursday congratulated other students receiving their results, tweeting "Best wishes for life ahead!"