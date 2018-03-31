Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate, returns to Pakistan home

MINGORA, Pakistan -- Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai arrived in her hometown of Mingora Saturday for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for campaigning for girls' education. She later entered her home. Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, consoled the teary eyed 20-year-old upon her arrival.

Amid tight security, Youzafzai along with her parents landed in the Swat Valley town Saturday morning.

It was announced on Thursday that Yousafzai had returned to Pakistan for the first time since she was attacked. "I'm just so happy to be home and to put my feet on this land again," she said, the BBC reported.

The Pakistan army provided Yousafzai a helicopter, which took her to Mingora from Islamabad, where she arrived before dawn Thursday, flanked by heavy security.

She plans to return to Britain on Monday.

Yousafzai won international renown after she was shot by the Taliban in Mingora. She received initial treatment in Pakistan and later was taken to England where she continued her education and went on to win the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize.