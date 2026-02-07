Watch CBS News
World

Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen wins first gold medal of Milano Cortina Games

/ CBS/AP

Add CBS News on Google

The first gold medal of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games was awarded on Saturday at the men's downhill race.

On a picture-perfect day in Bormio, Swiss racer Franjo von Allmen powered through the challenging course in 1 minute, 51.61 seconds.

APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen speeds down the course during the men's downhill race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Bormio, Italy. Gabriele Facciotti / AP

His time was good enough to withstand the challenge of Italy's Giovanni Franzoni, who finished 0.2 of a second behind von Allmen to take the silver medal. Franzoni's teammate, Dominik Paris, had a fast run to take bronze and knock Marco Odermatt of Team Switzerland off the podium.

The highest-ranked American in the men's downhill was Kyle Negomir, who finished 10th.

There will be other medals handed out Saturday as the women's skiathlon is underway at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Lago, Italy.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue