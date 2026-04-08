Rex Heuermann, accused Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect, expected to plead guilty
Rex Heuermann, the man accused of killing seven women between 1993 and 2011, is expected to change his plea to guilty when he appears in court on Long Island Wednesday.
CBS News New York will provide extended live coverage throughout the day as events unfold.
The Gilgo Beach case so far:
- Rex Heuermann was arrested in 2023 in the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He was later charged with the murders of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor, and Valerie Mack.
- The crimes date back to 1993, prosecutors said.
- Heuermann, 62, has previously pleaded not guilty and has said through his attorney he was looking forward to his day in court.
- Prosecutors said Heuermann's DNA was linked to hairs found on or near the remains of the victims.
- Heuermann is expected enter the guilty plea when court begins at 11 a.m.
- A news conference by the DA and family members of victims is expected at 2 p.m.
More information about Rex Heuermann
Rex Heuermann, 62, grew up on Long Island. He attended Berner High School and lived in Massapequa Park.
Neighbors there were stunned when police swooped in to make their arrest at the house where, neighbors said, Heuermann grew up with his parents and brother.
Heuermann was married at the time of his arrest and has a daughter.
A neighbor described Heuermann as "very quiet, dark, kept to himself and extremely intelligent, very smart."
Heuermann worked in Midtown Manhattan as an architect and ran a company called RH Consultants and Associates. His office was located at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Police said a pizza box he left in the garbage near there was a key piece of evidence in the case.
At the time of his arrest, he owed more than $425,000 in taxes, Nassau County records revealed. He also had filed several lawsuits accusing drivers of hurting him in car accidents. Three of those cases were either settled or discontinued.
Since his arrest, he has been in near solitary confinement for 23 hours per day, in protective custody.
Timeline of the Gilgo Beach case
The Gilgo Beach case began on May 1, 2010 as a search for Shannan Gilbert, a 23-year-old woman who was working as an escort. She made a frantic call to 911, saying she believed someone was after her. She vanished.
An exhaustive search followed, but her body was not immediately recovered.
In December, 2010, police found the bodies of four women near Gilgo Beach. They became know as the Gilgo Four. Three of them were wrapped in burlap. They were identified as Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Amber Costello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy. All four worked as online escorts, police said.
Brainard-Barnes went missing in 2007. Barthelemy went missing in 2009. Waterman disappeared in June of 2010, and Costello disappeared in September of 2010.
In May, 2011, six more sets of remains were found.
Timing of Wednesday's court proceedings
Doors to the courthouse in Riverhead, N.Y. will open at 9 a.m.
Doors to the courtroom open at approximately at 9:15 a.m.
Rex Heuermann is expected to plead guilty when he appears in court at 11 a.m.
We expect to see footage of Heuermann arriving at court, but the actual proceedings, once they get started, will not be live streamed.