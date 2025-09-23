Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann due back in court

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann's will appear in court for a hearing Tuesday.

The judge is expected to rule on outstanding motions and set a trial date.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the murders of at least seven women over 30 years.

Earlier this month, the judge ruled that evidence acquired using cutting-edge advanced DNA testing can be used at trial. It's the first time such evidence can be admitted.

Prosecutors say whole genome testing ties Heuermann to six of the victims. The defense challenged that decision, saying it's in violation of public health law since the lab involved isn't licensed in New York. That's one of the things the judge will be ruling on today.

Rex Heuermann appears in court on Sept. 3, 2025. James Carbone/Newsday/Pool

Heuermann's attorneys have called the process "magic."

Heuermann is accused in the murders of seven women, dating back to 1993. Investigators suspect he may be linked to more killings.

Heuermann was arrested in July 2023. Since then, he has been hit with additional charges.

Prosecutors say DNA testing matched Heuermann to hairs that were found on belts, tape and burlap around his alleged victims.

Heuermann has denied it all. His attorney has rejected any idea of a plea deal, saying Heuermann is looking forward to his day in court.