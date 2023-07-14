Neighbors describe Rex Heuermann, arrested in Gilgo Beach murders investigation

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. - Residents of Massapequa Park were stunned Friday morning by the sudden presence of numerous police vehicles.

They swooped in around 6:30 a.m. after taking one of their neighbors into custody for the Gilgo Beach murders.

Sources tell CBS New York the suspect is Rex Heuermann.

Neighbors spoke about him.

"We've been here for about 30 years, and the guy's been quiet, never really bothers anybody," neighbor Etienne DeVilliers said. "We were kind of shocked, to tell you the truth."

"It's crazy. It's mind blowing. It's quiet Massapequa park," neighbor Margaret Curley said.

DeVilliers said his next-door neighbor Heuermann is married, with two children.

"He grew up here, with his parents and his brother," DeVilliers said.

"He's been here since he was a child. I've been here since I was a child. I bought my parents' house. He bought his parents' house. So we are old time neighbors," Curley said.

Heuermann's family moved to the Carolinas, DeVilliers said.

"The guy pretty much keeps to himself. We just say hello to each other, and that's about it," he said.

DeVilliers said Heuermann always said he was an architect.

"Like I said, we're shocked. Because this is a very, very quiet neighborhood. Everybody knows each other, all of our neighbors, we're all friendly. It's never been a problem at all," DeVilliers said.