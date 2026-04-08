Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann pleads guilty to murdering 7 women

Rex Heuermann pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering seven women tied to the years-long Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation on Long Island.

He also admitted to killing Karen Vergata, but he hasn't been charged with her death.

The plea is a reversal for Heuermann, who previously pleaded not guilty to all charges and stated he wanted to go to trial.

Heuermann pleaded guilty to the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor, Valerie Mack.

Heuermann said he used a burner phone and lured each woman with the promise of money. He strangled them before dumping their bodies along Ocean Parkway, he said in court.

Heuermann faces life in prison

He pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder.

Heuermann is due back in court on June 17 for sentencing. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said he is expected to be sentenced to three consecutive sentences of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for the deaths of Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello.

A consecutive sentence of 100 years to life imprisonment is also expected for the murders of Brianard-Barnes, Taylor, Costilla and Mack.

The additional killing of Vergata is covered by Heuermann's plea deal, the district attorney said.

Evidence in Gilgo Beach killings

Most of the victims' remains were found buried along Ocean Parkway in Babylon between December 2010 and May 2011. Costilla's body was found in a wooded area in North Sea.

Police said the murders took place between 1993 and 2010. Most of the victims had been working as escorts in the Tri-State Area before going missing.

Prosecutors had submitted a slew of evidence against Heuermann, including DNA evidence they said tied Heuermann to the victims, a so-called "blueprint" he allegedly used to "plan out his kills," along with records from burner phones and electronic devices.

Investigators believe Heuermann may be linked to additional killings.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.