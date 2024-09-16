Gilgo Beach Task Force expected to release new renderings of possible victim

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. -- New details are expected to be released today in the Gilgo Beach murders investigation.

Suffolk County District Attorney Pat Tierney is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. from the police academy in Brentwood. Watch live on CBS News New York in the video player above.

Tierney shared more details with Newsday, saying his office has renderings of a male victim of Asian descent whose remains were found in 2011 off Ocean Parkway. Investigators released a sketch of the victim that year, and have said they believe he died five to 10 years earlier.

They said he was likely in his late teens or early 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and had close-cropped hair. He was dressed in women's clothing and may have been a sex worker, officials said at the time.

"We're hoping maybe someone will remember a person who looked like him that disappeared in the time frame when he died," Tierney told Newsday.

No one has been charged in the death.

Rex Heuermann charged in 6 other cases

Heuermann faces charges in six other murders, spanning from 1993 to 2011, and has pleaded not guilty.

The remains of 11 people were found near Gilgo Beach during those years, and investigators have said Heuermann may be linked to other killings.

He was arrested on July 14, 2023 and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. New charges were filed in January connected to the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

This past June, he was indicted on murder charges in the 1993 killing of Sandra Costilla and the 2003 killing of Jessica Taylor. Costilla's death was not previously tied to the Gilgo case.

At that press conference, investigators described what they called a "blueprint" that Heuermann allegedly used to "plan out his kills with excruciating detail." They said a search of his devices revealed a "significant collection of violent, bondage and torture pornography, currently dating back to 1994."