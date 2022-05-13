Gilgo Beach investigation: Authorities release Shannan Gilbert's 911 calls

New video related to Gilgo Beach murders released by police

OAK BEACH, N.Y. -- Authorities have released 911 calls made by Shannan Gilbert the day she went missing.

Gilbert is one of six sex workers whose remains were found in the unsolved Gilgo Beach murders. In addition to the six sex workers, remains of five other people were also found.

Authorities released a video explaining the circumstances around the 911 calls.

Gilbert's family had been urging police to release the 911 calls. It's all part of a renewed push to solve the crimes.

Human remains were first found on a stretch of the beach 12 years ago.

Earlier in April, police released video of one of the victims - Mergan Waterman - before she was killed.

Police say they hope to jog memories. The reward for information leading to an arrest is $50,000.

The videos and 911 calls appear on the GilgoNews.com website, a renewed effort by a task force that includes talking to sex trafficking victims in jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.