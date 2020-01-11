Trump says four U.S. embassies were targeted in attack planned by Qassem Soleimani

Tiffany Haddish is ready

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is enjoying incredible success in the entertainment world. But some of her latest projects are no act. She's owning who she is, in her best-selling autobiography "The Last Black Unicorn," published by Simon & Schuster (a division of ViacomCBS), and in her new Netflix special, "Black Mitzvah," where a ceremonial "coming of age" takes center stage. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller reports.