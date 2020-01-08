Photo shows Trump in the Situation Room the night of Iran missile attacks

A new photo shows President Trump with Vice President Mike Pence and other senior advisers in the Situation Room on Tuesday as they discussed Iran's missile strikes against two Iraqi bases. The White House provided CBS News with the image Wednesday.

Iran on Tuesday launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at the Al Asad and Erbil bases Tuesday night, which house U.S. forces. Officials said there's no indication of any casualties.

The attack was a response to a strike last week that killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. After his death, millions of people took to the streets in Iran and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge. On Wednesday, he called the missile attack a "slap" to the Americans.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the Situation Room with national security advisers on Tuesday night. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Mr. Trump said Iran appears to be "standing down" amid the escalating tensions between the Islamic Republic and the U.S. "We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," the president said.

He vowed to impose "additional punishing economic sanctions" against Iran and said he would ask NATO allies to become more involved in the Middle East.

