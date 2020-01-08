Watch live: Trump to address the nation after Iranian missile attack

President Trump is set to address the nation at the White House on Wednesday morning, his first public remarks after Iran launched ballistic missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq. There are currently no reports of casualties.

The president will speak at 11 a.m. from the Grand Foyer at the White House. He announced he would speak in a tweet after the strikes on Tuesday.

How to watch Trump's address to the nation on Iran

President Donald Trump delivers address to the nation on tensions with Iran Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2019

Online stream: Watch in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device



"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," the president tweeted.

Iran's missile launch was a response to a deadly U.S. strike that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

This is a developing story and will be updated.