U.S. Embassy in Iraq stormed by protesters furious over American airstrikes

Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn U.S. airstrikes on bases belonging to Iran-backed paramilitary forces, outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, December 31, 2019. THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS

Baghdad — Thousands of angry Iraqi protesters gathered at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, railing against deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq. Shouting "Down, Down USA!," several dozen from the crowd managed to break down the gate to push inside the embassy grounds after hurling water bottles, setting fires and smashing security cameras outside.

The Reuters news agency reported that U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and members of his staff were evacuated from the heavily fortified compound for safety reasons as the protests raged, but there was no immediate confirmation from the U.S. government of evacuations.

Videos posted on social media showed the crowd outside the embassy growing as smoke billowed from at least one guard checkpoint on the perimeter of the compound. Iraqi special forces troops responded, firing tear gas to try and disperse the protesters. The social media videos showed U.S. troops inside the compound — including several who appeared to be separated from the angry demonstrators by only a pane of glass.

The U.S. military carried out the strikes Sunday against the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia, calling it retaliation for last week's killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that it blamed on the group.

The U.S. attack — the largest targeting an Iraqi state-sanctioned militia in recent years — and the calls for retaliation, represent a new escalation in the proxy war between the U.S. and Iran playing out in the Middle East.

Iraqi president fears U.S. tension with Iran will lead to conflict

Tuesday's attempted embassy storming took place after mourners held funerals for the militia fighters killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone and kept walking till they reached the sprawling U.S. Embassy there.

AP journalists then saw the crowd try to storm the embassy, shouting "Down, down USA!" and "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

Security guards were seen retreating to the inside of the embassy. Protesters also were seen hanging yellow flags belonging to the Kataeb Hezbollah militia backed by Iran on the walls of the embassy.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the strikes send the message that the U.S. will not tolerate actions by Iran that jeopardize American lives.

The Iranian-backed Iraqi militia had vowed Monday to retaliate for the U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 of its fighters and wounded dozens. The attack and vows for revenge raised concerns of new attacks that could threaten American interests in the region.

Destroyed headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group are seen after in an airstrike in Qaim, Iraq, on December 30, 2019. STRINGER / REUTERS

The U.S. attack outraged both the militias and the Iraqi government which said it will reconsider its relationship with the U.S.-led coalition — the first time it has said it will do so since an agreement was struck to keep some U.S. troops in the country. It called the attack a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty.

In a partly televised meeting Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi told Cabinet members that he had tried to stop the U.S. operation "but there was insistence" from American officials.

The U.S. military said "precision defensive strikes" were conducted against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq and Syria. The group, which is a separate force from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, operates under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Many of them are supported by Iran.

The U.S. maintains some 5,000 troops in Iraq, at the invitation of the Iraqi government to assist and train in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Iraq suffers worst political crisis in years

The attack that killed the American contractor and U.S. counter-strikes come as months of political turmoil roil Iraq. About 500 people have died in anti-government protests, most of them demonstrators killed by Iraqi security forces.

The mass uprisings prompted the resignation last month of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who remains in a caretaker capacity.