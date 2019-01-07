Watch live: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks amid heightened tensions with Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is speaking to reporters at the State Department Tuesday amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran following the death of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

President Trump ordered a drone strike that killed Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, in Baghdad last week. Iran has threatened to retaliate for the strike, which led Mr. Trump to vow to target 52 sites in Iran, including cultural sites, if it does.

How to watch Pompeo's remarks at the State Department

What: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media When: Tuesday, January 7, 2019

Tuesday, January 7, 2019 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Location: Department of State, Washington, D.C.

Department of State, Washington, D.C. Online Stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Trump said Soleimani "was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel" before he was killed. Any details about such threats remain unclear. On "Face the Nation" Sunday, Pompeo said the administration would "do our best" to share the information that justified the strike with the American people.

Pompeo, along with Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and CIA Director Gina Haspel, will provide a briefing on the attack to the House and Senate on Wednesday.

With the U.S. and Iran continuing to trade threats, more than 3,000 U.S. troops were headed to the Middle East on Monday to boost defenses in case Tehran retaliates for the targeted killing of Soleimani.

The White House has continued to defend the decision to attack him, saying he is a "terrorist" who is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans.