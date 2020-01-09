Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Toledo, Ohio

President Trump heads to the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday for his first rally in 2020 as he deals with tensions in Iran and impeachment limbo on Capitol Hill.

The rally is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

How to watch the Trump rally today

What: Donald Trump Rally

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2020

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

Online stream: Watch in the live player above

Mr. Trump announced on Wednesday that Iran appears to be standing down for now after strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. Mr. Trump said the U.S. will impose new sanctions until Iran significantly modifies its behavior. The House is voting on a war powers resolution intended to limit the president's authority in dealing with Iran shortly before he leaves for his rally.

On Capitol Hill, Senate Republicans are working out the rules for his impeachment trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has resisted any calls for witnesses since the House passed the articles of impeachment, and has said the Senate could consider calling witnesses after the House impeachment managers and the president's attorneys make opening arguments. He says that he has enough GOP votes to move forward with the Senate trial without negotiating an agreement with Democrats over witnesses and new documents.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet transmitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate and says she won't send them until she knows what the Senate rules for the trial are.

Ohio and its 18 electoral votes will be critical for the president come November. Mr. Trump won Ohio by 8 points in 2016, but the state went to Obama in 2008 and 2012.