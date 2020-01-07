Iran threatens to set U.S. allies "ablaze" as stampede kills dozens at Qassem Soleimani funeral

CBS News poll shows 3-way tie in Iowa

With just under a month before the Iowa caucuses, a new CBS News poll suggests there is a 3-way tie in the "Hawkeye State" between Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg. In New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders continues to gain momentum. CBS News campaign reporters Nicole Sganga and Musadiq Bidar join CBSN's Laura Podesta for a closer look at where things stand.