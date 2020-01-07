Iran threatens to set U.S. allies "ablaze" as stampede kills dozens at Qassem Soleimani funeral
- Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, was killed early Friday in an airstrike in Baghdad. Thousands of people have mourned him in both Iraq and Iran.
- The secretary of defense pushed back on reports that the military was planning to withdraw from Iraq in response to a resolution passed by the Iraqi Parliament on Sunday.
- The non-binding resolution called on the government to expel some 5,000 U.S. troops from the country. President Trump said "we are not leaving unless they pay us back" for an air base in Iraq.
- The Iranian government says it will no longer abide by key terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, lifting restrictions on centrifuges, uranium enrichment and more. President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018.
- Mr. Trump says his administration "may discuss" releasing the intelligence that led to the strike on Soleimani.
- Mr. Trump tweeted Saturday that the U.S. would target 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliates for the strike.
- The White House sent a formal notification to Congress about the airstrike as required by the War Powers Act.
- Lawmakers are divided over the strike, with Republicans applauding Mr. Trump's action and Democrats warning about the possible repercussions.
Dozens killed in stampede at Soleimani funeral
Iranian state television says 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain in a U.S. airstrike.
The TV says the stampede erupted in Kerman, the hometown of Gen. Qassem Soleimani where the procession was underway on Tuesday.
A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets in Tehran.
- Associated Press
Iran threatens to "set ablaze" U.S. allies
The leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to "set ablaze" places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike last week, sparking cries from the crowd of supporters of "Death to Israel!"
Hossein Salami made the pledge before a crowd of thousands gathered in a central square in Kerman, the hometown of the slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani. His vow mirrored the demands of top Iranian officials - from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to others - as well as supporters across the Islamic Republic, demanding retaliation against America for a slaying that's drastically raised tensions across the Middle East.
Mourners in Kerman dressed in black carried posters bearing the image of Soleimani, a man whose slaying prompted Iran's supreme leader to weep over his casket on Monday as a crowd said by police to be in the millions filled Tehran streets. Although there was no independent estimate, aerial footage and Associated Press journalists suggested a turnout of at least 1 million, and the throngs were visible on satellite images of Tehran taken Monday.
The outpouring of grief was an unprecedented honor for a man viewed by Iranians as a national hero for his work leading the Guard's expeditionary Quds Force.
- Associated Press
Firm guarding U.S. diplomats in Baghdad could go bankrupt
A defense firm that provides security services to diplomats entering and exiting the U.S. Embassy in Iraq is nearing bankruptcy, according to a new report from credit ratings firm Moody's.
Moody's said the contractor, Constellis Holdings, could enter court supervision by early February, although a bankruptcy isn't assured. The company, which has piled on debt over the past decade and now has liabilities of more than $1 billion, missed a debt payment on December 31, putting it in default, according to both Moody's and credit rater Standard & Poor's.
Although Constellis doesn't guard the U.S. Embassy facility in Baghdad, it does provide security for diplomats and others entering and exiting the building. The status of its contract with the embassy in Iraq hasn't changed, according to a person close to the company. Constellis offers similar protection services in 30 countries around the world to governments and private businesses.
"Constellis plans to continue to operate our business, execute our business strategy and meet our obligations to our stakeholders," a company spokesperson said in a statement to CBS Moneywatch.
Esper says U.S. military has "no plans to leave" Iraq
In a briefing with reporters at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Mark Esper responded to reports that the U.S. command in Iraq had informed its Iraqi counterparts of plans to withdraw from the country.
Numerous media outlets reported an unsigned letter purporting to come from the U.S. commander in Iraq informing the Iraqis of the military's plans to prepare for "onward movement" out of the country. The letter said the move was pursuant to a resolution by the Iraqi Parliament calling for the U.S. to leave.
But Esper categorically denied the U.S. planned to withdraw.
"There has been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq. Period," he said. "We've issued no plans to leave."
Esper said he doesn't know where the letter originated, but said he read it and called it "inconsistent with where we are right now."
Soon after Esper made that statement, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley returned to the briefing room and told reporters that he'd heard from CENTCOM commander Kenneth McKenzie, who told him the letter was a draft being circulated for input, including from the Iraqis. Milley also said the letter discussed a repositioning of troops, not a withdrawal.
U.S. officials to brief congressional leaders Tuesday
Administration officials will brief congressional leaders on Tuesday about the strike that took out Soleimani, with additional sessions for all lawmakers set for Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter tell CBS News.
Tuesday's briefing will include the so-called "Gang of Eight" — leaders from both parties in the House and Senate, and the chairs and ranking members of the two intelligence committees.
Wednesday's briefings will be open to all members from both chambers and will be conducted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley and CIA Director Gina Haspel.
Democrats have criticized the administration for not notifying congressional leaders about Friday's airstrike in advance and for failing to brief lawmakers sooner.
Iran's president: "Never threaten the Iranian nation"
Hassan Rouhani, president of the Islamic Republic, responded to President Trump's threat to target 52 sites if Iran retaliates for the Soleimani strike. Mr. Trump said the number was a reference to 52 Americans who were held hostage in Iran for 444 days between 1979 and 1981, after the revolution.
Rouhani issued his response on Twitter, with a warning to "never threaten the Iranian nation":
Rouhani's reference to 290 and IR655 is a reference to Iran Air Flight 655, a passenger jet that was shot down by U.S. missiles over the Persian Gulf in 1988. All 290 people on board were killed.
The U.S. acknowledged the incident as a "terrible human tragedy" and agreed to pay $131.8 million in a settlement with Iran before the International Court of Justice in 1998.
U.N. secretary general warns of "profound risk of miscalculation"
At the United Nations, Secretary General António Guterres spoke to reporters about the escalating tensions in Iran and Iraq, although he did not mention either by name.
"The New Year has begun with our world in turmoil," the U.N. chief said. "Geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century. And this turbulence is escalating."
"This cauldron of tensions is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a profound risk of miscalculation," he added, warning of a deepening of the crisis.
An advocate for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that is now in jeopardy, Guterres said "even nuclear nonproliferation can no longer be taken for granted."
"We see increased social unrest and growing extremism, nationalism and radicalization," he continued. "This situation cannot go on."
Guterres said he had a "simple and clear" message for all parties involved: "Stop escalation."
The Security Council is unlikely to take action regarding the airstrike the killed Soleimani, according to U.K. Deputy Ambassador Jonathan Allen. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was expected to speak on Thursday at a debate on peace and security, but it remains unclear whether the U.S. will issue a visa allowing him to attend.
U.S. braces for Iran's next move as mourning period ends
With the period of mourning for Soleimani ending, a U.S. defense official tells CBS News the next 24 to 36 hours could reveal whether Iran intends to make good on its threats to retaliate for Soleimani's killing.
The primary concern remains Iran's ballistic missiles, the official said. So far they have not been moved into firing positions but the alert status has been raised so that they are prepared to move and could be fired in substantial numbers within 24 hours. But moving them could also mean they are simply being dispersed as a defensive measure.
Other naval and air defense units have already been dispersed but there is no sign of increased activity in the Persian Gulf. Iran's proxy forces in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen are all still available to launch attacks of their own if and when a decision is made.
U.S. blasts Russia and China for blocking Security Council statement
The U.S. sharply criticized Russia and China for blocking the United Nations Security Council from issuing a statement protesting last month's attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.
The U.S. Mission to the U.N. said Monday it "should not be controversial or warrant courage" to underscore the obligations of a host country under the 1961 Geneva Convention to protect diplomatic premises.
The U.S. statement says it "would not tolerate attacks on U.S. personnel and facilities and will respond decisively to protect our interests, citizens, and allies."
The U.S. said the council's failure to issue a statement calls its credibility into question. — The Associated Press
UNESCO calls for protection of cultural sites
Both Iran and the United States must observe a convention obliging states to preserve cultural sites, the United Nation's cultural agency said on Monday after President Trump threatened to target Iranian cultural sites.
UNESCO director general Audrey Azoulay said at a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to the organization that both Tehran and Washington had signed a 1972 convention obliging states not to undertake "any deliberate measures which might damage directly or indirectly the cultural and natural heritage" of other states.
Mr. Trump appeared to ignore the international law when he threatened in a tweet over the weekend to target 52 sites inside Iran, which he said included cultural sites if the Islamic Republic retaliated for the American airstrike that killed a top Iranian general last week.
CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy said Mr. Trump's senior counselor Kellyanne Conway was evasive on Monday when asked about the president's threat, arguing that she couldn't address "hypotheticals" and suggesting the president could have been referring to sites that were both cultural and military.
"Secretary Pompeo said yesterday that we will be within the law," she said. "I think that Iran has many military, strategic military sites that you may cite, are also cultural sites." She did not elaborate on what the 52 sites were that the administration has identified as possible targets.
Mr. Trump's administration ended America's UNESCO membership last year, citing "concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias." — CBS/AFP
Trump vows Iran won't get a nuke
President Trump renewed his vow on Monday never to allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.
U.S. presidents have made that vow repeatedly since before Mr. Trump took office, but his tweet on Monday came hours after Tehran said it was abandoning the most crucial parts of the 2015 international nuclear deal.
Mr. Trump pulled the U.S. out of that pact unilaterally in 2018, a move which precipitated the current spiraling crisis with the Islamic Republic.
Since the Trump administration abandoned the deal, Iran has steadily abandoned individual commitments it agreed to under the accord. But the announcement over the weekend that Tehran would no longer abide by limits on its enrichment, the amount of stockpiled enriched uranium it has or nuclear research and development was the most serious departure from the compact negotiated by former President Obama.
Tehran did not elaborate on what levels it would immediately reach with its nuclear program, and it noted that its abandonment of the 2015 deal's terms was reversible.
Last summer, as it began to pull away from the deal, Iran said its next goal would be to enrich uranium beyond the 3.67% purity permitted under the pact. Possessing uranium enriched beyond 3.76% — especially if it purified part of its stockpile to the next major technical benchmark of 20% — would greatly reduce the time necessary for Iran to "break out" from its civilian nuclear program and start working toward nuclear weapons capability.
Just a day later Iranian officials said they had successfully enriched uranium to about 4.5%, and threatened to hit the 20% mark.
Iran's arch-rival Saudi Arabia appeals for calm
Saudi Arabia is a key U.S. ally with close ties to the Trump White House, and the Sunni Muslim-ruled kingdom is also an arch-rival of Shiite-led Iran. Iran has been engaged for years in a proxy war with Saudi Arabia in Yemen, where Tehran backs Shiite separatists known as Houthis fighting the Saudi- and U.S.-backed government.
That conflict has already seen rockets, allegedly provided by Iran, fired from Yemen's soil into neighboring Saudi Arabia, so with Iran threatening multi-faceted retaliation against the U.S. for its targeted killing of Major General Qassem Soleimani last week, it's no wonder the Saudis are worried.
"We are very keen that the situation in the region doesn't escalate any further," Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister said Monday.
"It's certainly a very dangerous moment and we have to be conscious of the risks and dangers not just to the region but to wider global security," Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in Riyadh. "We hope that all actors take all the steps necessary to prevent any further escalation and any provocation," he said.
France warns U.S. actions only benefit ISIS
The U.S. military's decision to put the war on ISIS on hold will only strengthen the resurgent terrorist group's insurgency campaign in Iraq, some of America's European allies are warning. The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq announced the halt to anti-ISIS operations on Sunday, citing the need to redirect efforts toward defending against any further Iranian-backed attacks in the country following the U.S. killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Cabinet ministers in France and Germany warned Monday that ISIS would be the only ones to benefit from the turmoil caused by Soleimani's killing in the Friday airstrike.
U.S. troops have been confined to their bases, are not interacting with their Iraqi counterparts and have hunkered down to protect themselves from any revenge attacks by Iran or its proxy groups in Iraq.
American forces have been crucial in the fight against ISIS, but now many in Iraq's parliament want them expelled over the strike that killed Soleimani. Without U.S. support, the fear is that Iraq's own security forces could crumble in the face of a resurgent ISIS, as they did in 2014.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday in a radio interview that "you must always ask who is served by and who profits from this instability. The instability in the Mideast today benefits only one organization: the Islamic State group."
He added that the instability would "increase the terrorist threat over France and Europe" and that "all tensions always affect global economic growth."
3,000 more U.S. troops head for Mideast
More than 3,000 additional U.S. troops were headed for the Middle East on Monday to bolster defenses in case Iran makes good on its threat to retaliate for the Trump administration's targeted killing of a top general.
CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reported Monday that some U.S. military commanders had not been in favor of killing Soleimani, on the grounds that Iran would feel compelled by its national honor to strike back, increasing the likelihood of a war nobody wants.
But the White House has stood by its decision to kill Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike last Friday, calling him a "terrorist" with the blood of hundreds of Americans on his hands and accusing him of plotting new attacks against U.S. personnel in the region. Mr. Trump personally is standing by his vow to target up to 52 significant sites inside Iran — including non-military cultural sites — should the Islamic Republic retaliate for the strike.
The fear of an all-out conflict with Iran continued to mount in the wake of that threat, and Iran warning of "painful consequences" for the strike that killed Soleimani.
Germany's Merkel to visit Putin in Russia
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Moscow on Saturday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere. Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday that the chancellor will discuss "current international questions" with Putin. Those will include Syria, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Ukraine and bilateral issues.
Seibert said that "Russia is an important player on the world stage and as a permanent member of the (U.N.) Security Council it's indispensable when it comes to solving conflicts in the world." Germany is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council.
Germany and Russia are among the world powers that have been trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran after the U.S. withdrew from the agreement unilaterally in 2018.
NATO to meet as China and Russia criticize U.S.
NATO summoned its ambassadors to Brussels for an extraordinary meeting on Monday as the transatlantic alliance sought to address the rapidly rising tension in the Middle East following America's targeted killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.
The gathering of America's most vital allies will come amid mounting criticism from abroad of the Trump administration's decision to kill Soleimani citing a vague threat to U.S. personnel in the region, and of Mr. Trump's subsequent threat to hit Iraq with sanctions if that country decides to boot American forces.
China accused the U.S. on Monday of aggravating tension in the Mideast through military interventionism and warned the Trump administration not to abuse its power on the world stage. Russia had already condemned the strike on Soleimani and warned that it could carry "grave consequences for the regional peace and stability."
Ahead of the NATO ambassadors' meeting, meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Mr. Trump's threat to impose sanctions against Iraq "not very helpful" as the world tries to calm the mounting tension in the region.
"I don't think you can convince Iraq with threats, but with arguments," Maas told a German radio show on Monday. He warned that years of international efforts to rebuild Iraq "could all be lost" if the situation continues to escalate.
Khamenei weeps over slain general's casket
Weeping amid wails from a crowd of at least hundreds of thousands of mourners, Iran's supreme leader on Monday prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, an attack that's drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed over the caskets of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the attack. Khamenei, who had a close relationship with Soleimani, wept at one point during the traditional Muslim prayers for the dead.
Soleimani's replacement has already vowed to take revenge. In addition, Tehran has abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying. And in Iraq, the parliament has called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil. — The Associated Press
Trump says "we are not leaving unless they pay us back" for air base in Iraq
One day after the Iraqi Parliament voted to expel 5,000 American troops from the country, Mr. Trump said "if they do ask us to leave, if we don't do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever. It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame."
Mr. Trump said the U.S. would not abandon the bases in Iraq.
"We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that's there," Mr. Trump said. "It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it."
Mr. Trump called the decision to invade Iraq "was the worst decision, going into the Middle East was the worst decision ever made in the history of our country." He also said "it's been nicely proven" that Iraq was not responsible for the September 11 terrorist attacks.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence linked Soleimani to the terrorist attacks, writing that Soleimani "assisted in the clandestine travel to Afghanistan of 10 of the 12 terrorists who carried out the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States." Pence has been criticized for this remark because Soleimani has not been linked to the September 11 attacks, The New York Times noted. A spokesperson for Pence told the Times that Iran allowed "several of the 9/11 hijackers" to travel through Iran to Afghanistan at a time when Soleimani led the elite Iranian Quds force. However, Soleimani is not named in the 9/11 Commission Report, the U.S. account of the circumstances around the 9/11 terror attacks and the response.
Trump says White House "may discuss" releasing intelligence on Soleimani
Answering questions from reporters before boarding Air Force One, Mr. Trump justified his tweets on attacking Iranian cultural sites.
"They're allowed to kill our people," Mr. Trump said. "They're allowed to torture and maim our people. They're allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we're not allowed to touch their cultural sites. It doesn't work that way."
When asked if he was worried about retaliation from Iran, "if it happens it happens. If they do anything there will be major retaliation."
Mr. Trump said the White House "may discuss" releasing the intelligence on Soleimai. Mr. Trump said there had been surveillance on Soleimani "very specifically for 18 months," but really since the beginning of Mr. Trump's term.
"He was leading his country down a very bad dangerous path," Mr. Trump said.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on "Face the Nation" on Sunday that the Trump administration will "do our best" to explain to the public the details of threats to American diplomats and service members that justified the strike.
House Foreign Affairs Committee responds to Trump's tweet
The House Foreign Affairs Committee tweeted a response to Mr. Trump's tweet threatening to "quickly and fully strike back" if Iran retaliates.
"This Media Post will serve as a reminder that war powers reside in the Congress under the United States Constitution. And that you should read the War Powers Act. And that you're not a dictator," the House Foreign Affairs Committee tweeted.
The powerful Foreign Affairs Committee is chaired Representative Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat who has said he will oppose military action by the Trump administration not sanctioned ahead of time by Congress. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who has tweeted she is introducing a "War Powers Resolution" to "prevent an illegal war with Iran," is also on the Committee.
Trump threats to "quickly and fully strike back" if Tehran retaliates for Soleimani killing
President Trump threatened to "quickly and fully strike back" if Iran retaliates against the United States for the drone strike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and warned any response from the U.S. may be "disproportionate."
"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday.
The president appeared to suggest his tweets would serve as official notice to Congress of lethal force against Iran.
The White House on Saturday provided Congress with formal notification of the airstrike against Soleimani. The strike has sparked debate among some lawmakers as to whether Mr. Trump had the legal authority to use lethal force against the leader of Iran's Quds Force or if congressional authorization was needed.
Iran says it will abandon limits on nuclear program
Iranian state television reports that the country will no longer abide by any of the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal. The announcement came Sunday night after another Iranian official said it would consider taking even-harsher steps over the U.S. killing of Soleimani.
State TV cited a statement by Iranian president's administration saying the country will not observe limitations on its enrichment, the amount of stockpiled enriched uranium as well as research and development in its nuclear activities. It did not elaborate on what levels it would immediately reach in its program.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations watchdog observing Iran's program, could not be immediately reach for comment. — The Associated Press
Pompeo: U.S. will "do our best" to release intelligence
The Trump administration will "do our best" to explain to the public the details of threats to American diplomats and service members that justified the strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.
"We understand the obligation to share with the American people why it is we're taking the action we can and we will do so," Pompeo said on "Face the Nation." "President Trump has done so in tweets. I have done so in messages."
The White House sent Congress on Saturday a formal notification of the strike as required under the War Powers Act. The document, however, was classified, prompting a stinging rebuke from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the notification "prompts serious and urgent questions."
But Pompeo said the details of the threat against Americans have been shared with Congress and congressional leadership, and lawmakers will be able to see "most all of that same information" when they return to Washington this week.
"I don't think any reasonable American elected official would see what President Trump and I and Secretary [Mark] Esper saw and conclude that we could've done anything but the action that we took," he said, referring to the secretary of defense.
Iraqi Parliament calls for ouster of U.S. military
Lawmakers in Iraq's Parliament voted Sunday in favor of a resolution that calls for ending foreign military presence in the country. The resolution asks the Iraqi government to end the agreement under which Washington sent troops more than four years ago to help fight ISIS. The bill is nonbinding and subject to approval by the Iraqi government, but has the backing of the outgoing prime minister.
Speaking to lawmakers in Parliament, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said that after the killing of Soleimani, the government has two choices: End the presence of foreign troops in Iraq or restrict their mission to training Iraqi forces.
"As a prime minister and supreme commander of the armed forces, I call for adopting the first choice," Abdul-Mahdi said.
Abdul-Mahdi resigned last year in response to the anti-government protests that have engulfed Baghdad and the mostly Shiite southern provinces. Political factions have been unable to agree on a new prime minister, and Abdul-Mahdi continues in a caretaker capacity.
On "Face the Nation," Pompeo said the U.S. is "following very closely what's taking place in the Iraqi Parliament." — The Associated Press
U.S. military pauses anti-ISIS operations
The military says it is pausing operations against ISIS fighters in Iraq to focus on protecting coalition forces inside the country. The Combined Joint Task Force leading U.S. efforts announced the suspension on Sunday.
"Repeated rocket attacks over the last two months by elements of Kata'ib Hezbollah have caused the death of Iraqi Security Forces personnel and a U.S. civilian," the task force said in a statement, referring to the Iraqi militia backed by Iran. "As a result we are now fully committed to protecting the Iraqi bases that host Coalition troops."
"This has limited our capacity to conduct training with partners and to support their operations against Daesh and we have therefore paused these activities, subject to continuous review," the statement continued, using an alternative name for the terrorist group.
The task force said the U.S. remains "resolute as partners of the Government of Iraq and the Iraqi people that have welcomed us into their country to help defeat ISIS."
Warren tweets Trump is "threatening to commit war crimes"
Senator Elizabeth Warren responded to a tweet from Mr. Trump in which he stated the United States has 52 Iranian sites targeted should Iran strike "any Americans, or American assets," saying that Mr. Trump was "threatening to commit war crimes."
"You are threatening to commit war crimes," Warren said in a tweet with a screenshot of Mr. Trump's tweet embedded. "We are not at war with Iran. The American people do not want a war with Iran. This is a democracy. You do not get to start a war with Iran, and your threats put our troops and diplomats at greater risk. Stop."
The tweet from Mr. Trump noted that the targeted sites are "at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture."
Biden calls Trump tweets "incredibly dangerous and irresponsible"
Speaking briefly outside his hotel in Iowa on Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden sharply criticized President Trump's tweets from earlier in the day "warning" Iran.
"No President has the right to take a country to war without the informed consent of the American people. The informed consent," Biden said. "And right now we have no idea what this guy has in mind."
"But when you make statements like that it just seems to me he's going off on a tweetstorm of his own and it's incredibly dangerous and irresponsible," Biden continued. "I have no idea whether he has coordinated with any of our allies. I have no idea if he has the support of his own generals and national security team. This is a guy who seems to be unmoored."
Pelosi calls for "immediate, comprehensive briefing" of full Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement Saturday night saying the classified War Powers notification "prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration's decision to engage in hostilities against Iran."
Pelosi raised concerns about the document being classified, and called for an "immediate, comprehensive briefing" of the full Congress.
"The Trump Administration's provocative, escalatory and disproportionate military engagement continues to put servicemembers, diplomats and citizens of America and our allies in danger," Pelosi's statement said. "This initiation of hostilities was taken without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran, without the consultation of the Congress and without the articulation of a clear and legitimate strategy to either the Congress or the public."
Trump tweets "warning" about Iranian retaliation
President Trump tweeted Saturday night that the U.S. has targeted "52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago)" for attack if Iran retaliates for Soleimani's death. "Let this serve as a WARNING," Mr. Trump wrote.
In a series of tweets, Mr. Trump wrote that Iran is "talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge." Mr. Trump said the sites targeted include "some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD."
House and Senate receive formal notification
The House and Senate have received formal notification of the Soleimani strike under the War Powers Act.
"We are acting consistent with the statute's outline, but like all administrations since the law went into effect, we don't believe it is constitutional or that it requires us to do anything," a senior administration official told CBS News about sending the notification.
White House to notify Congress of Soleimani strike under War Powers Act
The White House will send formal notification to Congress about the airstrike that killed Soleimani under the War Powers Act, CBS News has confirmed. Congress is required under the War Powers Act to received notification within 48 hours of a strike that could lead to war.
News of the notification was first reported by The New York Times. According to the Times, there likely will be a public portion of the notification and a classified portion.
Sources say mortar lands in Baghdad
Sources told CBS News that a mortar hit near the compound of the al-Jadriah Palace in Baghdad on Saturday. It hit outside the Green Zone, which is where foreign embassies including the U.S. Embassy are located. The sources say no one was injured.
Security heightened in U.S. following airstrike
Law enforcement agencies across the country are deploying additional patrols and urging civilians to be vigilant, CBS News' Kenneth Craig reports. In a statement Friday, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the Department of Homeland Security is assessing potential new threats against the U.S., and that the department stands ready.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced heightened police presence around the city. Additional officers have been deployed at key landmarks like the UN building.
Other cities, like Philadelphia, are following suit. Lincoln Financial Field will see increased security measures for the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff game on Sunday.
Police at Los Angeles International Airport, however, say they have not made any adjustments to security protocols due to the lack of a credible threat.
Meanwhile, U.S. military units are on high alert to protect some American embassies in Africa and the Middle East. Security alerts are issued for U.S. embassies in Bahrain, Kuwait and Nigeria.
Iran expert calls strike on Iranian general "stunningly" stupid and counterproductive
An expert on Iran called the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani this week "stunningly" stupid and counterproductive.
"It was a stunningly, can I say, stupid and counterproductive move on the part of the United States. And we're going to pay the price of this, and the people of the Middle East will pay the price for this for years to come," said Barbara Slavin, director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council, a think tank.
Slavin said in an interview with "CBS This Morning: Saturday" that she sees winners and losers from the strike.
"Winners from this are ISIS, al Qaeda, Sunni fundamentalists that hate Iran as well as the United States, Russia, China, which will become more powerful in the Middle East," Slavin said.
Read more
U.S. men's soccer team moves training from Qatar to Florida
"Due to the developing situation in the region, U.S. Soccer has decided to postpone traveling to Qatar for the Men's National Team's scheduled January training camp," U.S. Soccer said Friday in a statement.
It later said the men's team will open its annual January training camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
"We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar's world-class facilities and hospitality," it said.
Iran is in a three-day period of mourning
Iran on Friday declared three days of public mourning following the death of Soleimani, whose body will be returned to Iran for a burial in his hometown following a funeral, BBC News reports.
On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Soleimani's home in the Iranian capital to express his condolences.
"The Americans did not realize what a great mistake they made," Rouhani said, according to The Associated Press. "They will see the effects of this criminal act, not only today but for years to come."
Billboards showing Soleimani and vowing "harsh revenge" against the U.S. were seen on major streets in Iran on Saturday, the AP reported.
Mourners march in funeral procession through Baghdad
Thousands of people were marching Saturday in a funeral procession through Baghdad for Soleimani and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in Friday's strike. Streets were packed with sadness, shock and anger, CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reports from Iraq's capital.
The procession started in Baghdad at one of the most revered sites among Shiite Muslims, the Imam Kadhim shrine, The Associated Press reports. Mourners, who carried Iraqi flags and flags of militias backed by Iran, were also mourning senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
People chanted "No, No, America" and "Death to America, death to Israel."
Even Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi was seen among the crowd, while in Iran, protesters had tears in their eyes and "Death to America" on their lips. For many there, Soleimani was a symbol, a folk hero, now enshrined in martyrdom.
U.S. national security adviser claims strike was "fully authorized" under 2002 resolution
President Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, claimed Friday night that the strike was "fully authorized" under the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution.
"This was something that was — the president felt was necessary to do," O'Brien said on a call with reporters. "The president exercised America's clear, inherent right of self-defense to counter this threat. It was a fully authorized action under the 2002 — under the AUMF, and was consistent with his constitutional authority as Commander-in-Chief to defend our national, and our forces against attacks like those that Soleimani has directed in the past and was plotting now."
Iran calls on the U.N. to condemn the U.S. for "unlawful criminal act"
Iran's ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote a letter Friday to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and to the president of the UN's Security Council, calling on the organization to condemn the strike. The letter calls the U.S. attack "an obvious example of state terrorism."
The letter further claims that the attack "constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including, in particular, those stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations and thus entails the international responsibility of the United States."
"It is incumbent upon the Security Council to uphold its responsibilities and condemn this unlawful criminal act, taking into account the dire implications of such military adventurism and dangerous provocations by the United States on international peace and security," Ravanchi added.
Iran's foreign minister has also spoken with Guterres over the phone to discuss what Iran is calling the "Ghassem Soleimani assassination," according to a tweet from the minister of Iran's mission to the U.N.
Gang of Eight won't be formally briefed until next week
The formal briefing for the Gang of Eight, a group of eight high-ranking congressional leaders from both parties, won't happen until next week, according to a senior administration official directly involved in congressional outreach on the strike.
The briefing will only happen when all are assembled in person and occur "as soon as those members are available next week," the official said. When asked if the briefing could be completed via video conference, the official said briefings of this magnitude "are done in person."
The official also said the White House "would not rule out an all-member briefing before the end of next week." That would be for House members and senators, separately.
State Department denies Soleimani's killing was an "assassination"
At a briefing at the State Department, three senior officials stressed that the killing of Soleimani was carried out to head off an attack on Americans – and that it was a justifiable action taken in self-defense.
The officials could not say how far along the plot was or whether Soleimani's death means the threat is over, but they did say the threat was to Americans in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and the region. They added that the attack targeted "American diplomats, American military personnel and facilities that house Americans."
"The threat picture that the intelligence presented made it very clear that in the absence of decisive action, hundreds of Americans would be killed," one official said.
Officials pushed back against calling Soleimani's death an "assassination." One official said,"It's not an assassination." Another said non-judicial executions are not allowed under international law, but there are certain criteria for this kind of action, including if the individual is about to launch a lethal attack and there is no realistic judicial or law enforcement alternative.
"And so you take lethal action against him," the official said. "This is something that we've done many times over Democrat and Republican administrations that I've served in. It's the same criteria that's applied in this case and all cases."
Officials added that "Whether the specific plots that he has unleashed were so far advanced that they may be able to carry them out, I don't know. But my strong impression is that everybody in his little foreign legion is scurrying for cover. In fact, I think you can take my word on that that they are scurrying for cover."
"We are not safe in the region as long as Iran is pursuing this general strategy —but we are safer without him than we are with him," they added.
Trump: "We took action last night to stop a war"
President Trump spoke publicly about Soleimani's death for the first time on Friday at a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida.
"Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him," Mr. Trump said.
"For years the Islamic Revolutionary military Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds Force under Solemani's leadership has targeted, injured and murdered hundreds of American civilians and serviceman," he said. "The recent attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq -- including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly, as well as a violent assault on our American embassy in Baghdad -- were carried out at the direction of Soleimani."
He said what the U.S. did yesterday "should have been done long ago."
"We took action last night to stop a war," he said. "We did not take action to start a war."
Mr. Trump said the United States does "not seek regime change" in Iran, but said that the country's aggression in the region, "including the use of proxy fighters to destabilize its neighbors must end and it must end now."
The president also appeared to address concerns that the death of Soleimani will trigger retaliatory attacks from Iran.
"The United States has the best military by far anywhere in the world, we have the best intelligence in the world," he said. "If any Americans anywhere are threatened — we have all of those targets already fully identified — and I am ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary, and that in particular refers to Iran."
Operation against Soleimani was set in motion before embassy attack
According to officials, the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad this week, while highly visible, was not what instigated the plan to kill Soleimani, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports. The operation against him was set in motion after an American defense contractor was killed last week in Kirkuk in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, Martin said.
"That's when the original direction was given: 'we're gonna take this guy out,'" said Martin.
"The attack on the base which killed an American was carried out by an Iranian-backed militia which is directly controlled, according to U.S. intelligence, by Soleimani," Martin reports. "So that is what got this going."
The U.S. military was simultaneously picking up intelligence in which Soleimani was talking about a "big action," according to Martin. "He was traveling around the Middle East in what U.S. intelligence believed were a final series of briefings with local militias before this so-called 'big action' was put into play."
He was in Syria then went to Lebanon and flew to Iraq. "When he landed at Baghdad airport there were two Reaper drones circling overhead," Martin reports. Soleimani got into one vehicle while others in his party got into another vehicle. They then took off down the airport road, which is when the drones fired two missiles at each vehicle and "scored direct hits," Martin said.
"You have these relatively small explosions … setting off what promises to be a real earthquake in the Middle East," Martin reports.
U.S. tracked Soleimani for days before deadly strike
A U.S. government official said the U.S. tracked Soleimani for a number of days ahead of the airstrike that killed him, CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports. Soleimani had a "frenetic series of travel" over the past few days that ultimately brought him to Baghdad.
"When an operative is on the move, that is the moment when we're in the best position to take a strike," Herridge said.
"Soleimani is someone who is so experienced that it seems unlikely that he would make such a basic … operational security mistake. So it was either arrogance, one of my contacts said, or he was under extreme time pressure that may have been connected to this active plot that Secretary Pompeo has described," said Herridge.
Thousands in Tehran condemn Soleimani's killing
Thousands of people took to the streets in Iran's capital after Muslim prayers on Friday. They chanted "Death to deceitful America" and waved posters of Soleimani, The Associated Press reported.
Agence France-Presse reported they were protesting American "crimes." Men and women took part in the demonstrations.
"The axis of any evil is America, the motto of religion and the Koran is death to America," they said.
One group of men set an American flag on fire, Agence France-Presse reported.
Iran names Soleimani's replacement
The supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has named Soleimani's replacement. He appointed Major General Esmail Ghaani, Soleimani's deputy, as the commander of the Quds Force.
"Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qassem Soleimani, I appoint the honorable Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani -- who has been among the most prominent IRGC Commanders during the Sacred Defense and has served along martyr Soleimani in the Quds force in the region for years -- as the new commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Khamenei said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Ghaani has been deputy commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, for over two decades, Reuters reports.
Ghaani was quoted by Iranian media In 2017 as saying that President Trump's "threats against Iran will damage America ... We have buried many ... like Trump and know how to fight against America."
According to the supreme leader's statement, the Quds Force strategy under Ghaani "will be identical to that during the time of Martyr General Soleimani."
Former CIA official calls Soleimani's death an earthquake "of staggering magnitude"
Marc Polymeropoulos, a 26-year veteran of the CIA who retired from the agency's Senior Intelligence Service in June, said Americans need to be prepared for "a long bloody and messy war — likely asymmetric, where Americans civilians may die, where thousands more US troops may find themselves deployed to the region, and where the U.S. may become embroiled once again in a long Middle East conflict."
He described the death of Soleimani as "an earthquake in the Middle East of staggering magnitude" and said "the possibility of escalation with Iran is immense, and given Soleimani's stature, Iran will be compelled to retaliate."
He said the U.S. should immediately reinforce its embassies and military facilities in the region and worldwide.
"The American public needs to understand that we may lose American lives after this act," Polymeropoulos said.
He also said "there is no question" the strike was justified given that Soleimani had "the blood of hundreds of Americans on his hands." He also said, citing the statement issued by Pentagon, that the strike was "likely required" to defend against ongoing threats – though it was "not akin" to the raids that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden or ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. It would not have been hard to know Soleimani's whereabouts at any given time, particularly in Iraq, he said.
"There's nothing that goes on there that we don't know about. It's just a matter of, 'Do you really want to do this?'" he said. — Olivia Gazis and Sarah Lynch Baldwin
NYPD and LAPD monitoring developments
The police departments for New York City and Los Angeles said they are monitoring development's following Soleimani's death.
"The NYPD continues to closely monitor the events in Iran and across the region for any further developments," the NYPD said in a statement on Friday, CBS News' Jeff Pegues reports. "While there are no specific or credible threats in New York City, the Department has deployed additional resources to sensitive locations across the city out of an abundance of caution."
The LAPD also said there is no credible threat to Los Angeles at this time, but they are monitoring events developing in Iran. City officials are in communication with state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners.
"The Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our vibrant and diverse community, and we ask every Angeleno to say something if you see something," the LAPD said in a statement, CBS Los Angeles reports.
A law enforcement source said federal, state and local law enforcement across the country are being advised by officials from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to remain vigilant of potential targets within the United States of interest to Iran, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.
The source said there is no specific threat, but law enforcement are being asked to be watchful of suspicious activity such as possible surveillance activities being conducted by individuals.
The Arlington National Cemetery also announced it was ramping up security. "Effective immediately, all visitors 16 years and older (pedestrians, drivers and passengers) must present a valid state or government issued photo identification upon entering the cemetery," the cemetery wrote on Twitter.
U.S. troops on high alert
There are 9,000 U.S. forces currently in the region, and 3,000 more ready to deploy. The troops are now preparing for possible retaliation and are on high alert, CBS News' Ian Lee reports.
Hours before the airstrike that killed Soleimani, U.S. troops from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division arrived in Kuwait, Iraq's neighbor. The troops were sent in response to the recent attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. An estimated 6,000 Iraqis gathered at the embassy on Tuesday and several dozen managed to get into what a senior U.S. official described to CBS News as a reception area just outside the compound after scaling a wall. Protesters were railing against American airstrikes that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq.
On Friday morning, Iran-backed Hezbollah vowed to avenge Soleimani's death. The group ordered its "resistance fighters" around the world to avenge Soleimani.
American allies in the region, like Israel, are also preparing for possible retaliation and are on high alert. On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement in support of Mr. Trump's decision.
"Just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right. Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks," reads Netanyahu's statement. "President Trump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively. Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense."
Oil prices surge
The price of oil surged on concerns that Iran might respond to Soleiman's killing by disrupting global supplies of energy from the Middle East. The international benchmark for crude oil jumped more than 4%.
During past flare-ups with the United States, Iran threatened the supply of oil. About 20% of crude traded worldwide goes through the Strait of Hormuz, where the shipping lane is only 2 miles wide and tankers have come under attack. — The Associated Press
Iran and Iraq are furious
Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, condemned the attacks on Twitter: "The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism."
Iran's Defense Minister, Amir Hatami, was quoted by state news agency IRNA as saying the Islamic republic would take a "crushing revenge" for Soleimani's assassination "from all those involved and responsible."
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called it "an aggression against the country of Iraq, its state, its government and its people," and warned that it risked sparking a "devastating war."
He said the strike was a "flagrant violation of the conditions authorizing the presence of U.S. troops" in Iraq.
U.N. Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions Agnes Callamard questioned the Trump administration's justification for the strikes in a series of tweets early Friday and called them "unlawful" for the fact that others were killed.
State Department tells Americans in Iraq to leave immediately
The State Department issued a security alert overnight telling all Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately.
"U.S. citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land," it said. "Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the U.S. Embassy compound, all public consular operations are suspended until further notice. U.S. citizens should not approach the Embassy."
U.S. politicians react
Reaction from lawmakers in Washington was split along party lines. Democratic Senator Tom Udall, from New Mexico, called the attack a "reckless escalation of hostilities" that would bring the nation "to the brink of an illegal war with Iran."
In a statement issued late Thursday, House Speaker and Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called Mr. Trump's move a "provocative and disproportionate" response to Iran's recent actions.
"Tonight's airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America — and the world — cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return," Pelosi said, chastising the White House for carrying out the strike "without the consultation of the Congress."
"The full Congress must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration," Pelosi said.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted his support: "I appreciate President @realDonaldTrump's bold action against Iranian aggression. To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more."
Republican Senator Ben Sasse called Soleimani "an evil bastard who murdered Americans," and praised Mr. Trump for his "brave and right call."
Soleimani and the Quds Force
A former U.S. intelligence official described Soleimani as "most experienced guerrilla fighter operating globally," running operations with Iranian forces and proxy militias in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. The official described his death as "devastating," and said the "very disruptive" assassination would likely cause a power struggle in Iran.
In April 2019, the U.S. designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including the Quds Force, a "foreign terrorist organization." In making the announcement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo singled out Soleimani.
"With this designation, we are sending a clear signal, a clear message to Iran's leaders, including Qassem Soleimani and his band of thugs, that the United States is bringing all pressure to bear to stop the regime's outlaw behavior," Pompeo said at the time.
Ben Rhodes, a deputy national security adviser under Barack Obama who was instrumental in the 2014 Iran nuclear deal, said there's "no question that Soleimani has a lot of blood on his hands."
"But this is a really frightening moment," he added. "Iran will respond and likely in various places. Thinking of all US personnel in the region right now."
More than 700 Army paratroopers are headed to Kuwait, and as many as 5,000 more paratroopers and U.S. Marines were expected to be sent to the Persian Gulf in the coming days.
While speaking to reporters off camera earlier Thursday, Esper said there were indications militias loyal to Iran were planning further attacks against Americans.
"Do I think they may do something? Yes, and they will likely regret it," he said.