Watch live: Pompeo and Mnuchin brief reporters amid Iran tensions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are briefing reporters from the White House Friday in the wake of Iran's strike on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. President Trump has said increased sanctions are already in effect after that attack, but the administration hasn't divulged any details about those sanctions.

Pompeo and Mnuchin are briefing reporters at 10:45 a.m. ET.

What: Press briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin

Press briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin Date: Friday, January 10, 2020

Friday, January 10, 2020 Time: 10:45 a.m. ET

10:45 a.m. ET Location: James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, the White House - Washington, D.C.

The president touted the deadly strike on Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani in a rally in Toledo, Ohio, Thursday night, insisting Soleimani was "actively planning" a "new attack," and looking "very seriously at our embassies" in Baghdad and elsewhere. Earlier Thursday, the president said Iran was looking to "blow up our embassy," although exactly what he meant by that was unclear. Pro-Iranian demonstrators had launched an assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Pompeo, however, said Friday morning the administration didn't know the exact time or place of Soleimani's planned attacks, despite the administration's insistence that Soleimani posed "imminent" threats against U.S. citizens. Democrats and a small number of Republicans were angered by the briefing they received earlier this week from top administration officials on the justification for striking Soleimani. Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah called it probably the "worst" briefing, at least on military matters, he's received in nearly a decade in the Senate.