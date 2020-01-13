Watch live: Justice Department announces findings of investigation into Florida base shooting

Washington — Attorney General William Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich will hold a press conference Monday to announce the findings of its investigation into the deadly shooting by a Saudi national at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in December.

Three American service members were killed and eight were wounded when a gunman, identified as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, opened fire at the base. The suspected shooter was an aviation student at the Naval Air Station and a member of the Saudi Air Force in the country as part of the U.S. Air Force Foreign Military Sales training, funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy.

How to watch Barr's press conference

What: Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich hold a press conference

Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich hold a press conference When: Monday, January 13

Monday, January 13 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: U.S. Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

U.S. Department of Justice, Washington, D.C. Online Stream: Live on CBSN, in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device.

The FBI said in December it would "work with the presumption that this was an act of terrorism," and last week the bureau asked Apple for help extracting data from two iPhones belonging to Alshamrani. The FBI received court authorization to search the two devices, which are locked and encrypted.

The shooting led the Pentagon to halt flight training for Saudi military aviation students at three Florida bases, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday he "signed out directives that address enhanced screening of all our foreign students that address credentialing going forward, weapons policies, etc."

A U.S. official confirmed to CBS News that more than a dozen Saudi service members training at U.S. bases will be expelled following the Justice Department's probe.