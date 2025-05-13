Live Updates: Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial continues with Cassie Ventura called to stand
What to know about the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial so far
- Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of sexually assaulting, trafficking and exploiting women over multiple decades before he was arrested last September.
- Combs faces several charges, including: Racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (two counts), and transportation for purposes of prostitution (two counts).
- On the first day of trial, jurors heard testimony from a hotel security manager about the 2016 beating of singer Cassie Ventura, as well as testimony from a man who said he was paid to have sex with her while Combs watched.
- Ventura is expected to take the stand Tuesday.
Cassie Ventura called to stand
Ventura, one of four accusers expected to testify against Combs, is called to take the stand around 11 a.m.
She and Combs dated off and on for more than a decade, and she came forward with a federal lawsuit against him in 2023.
A key piece of evidence in the case is video of Combs attacking Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
Ventura, who performs under the name Cassie, is now married to another man and pregnant with her third child. Combs' defense team said in their opening statements they haven't seen each other since 2018.
Witness 1: Israel Florez
The first witness called Monday was Israel Florez, who worked as a security officer at the Los Angeles hotel where Combs was seen on video attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.
Florez was a U.S. Army reservist for more than 15 years and he now serves on the Los Angeles Police Department.
He testified that he responded to a call about a woman in distress at the hotel and found Combs and Ventura in the sixth floor hallway. He said Combs had on a towel and socks, and Ventura was covered up in a hoodie.
Florez said Ventura appeared scared and wanted her bag and phone, and that Combs told her "you're not gonna leave."
Combs and Ventura continued arguing before she, ultimately, left the hotel, Florez said. He said he asked Ventura if she wanted to call the police, but she kept saying that she just wanted to leave.
Florez said Combs threw a stack of money at him and said, "don't tell anyone," but he did not take it.
He also said he saw a third man in the room with them, and that Combs grabbed a security guard's phone when he thought was being recorded.
On cross-examination, Florez said Combs was cordial and he didn't see Combs making aggressive movements toward Ventura when he arrived. He also said Combs did not appear drunk or high.
Daniel Phillip back on the stand
The second witness, Daniel Phillip, is back on the stand to continue his cross examination Tuesday.
Combs' defense team asked him about the nature of his relationship with Ventura, whether they ever had sex without Combs being present, and if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The defense also asked about an incident that Phillip testified about Monday, when he said Combs became angry and threw a bottle against a wall, then dragged Ventura by her hair into a bedroom.
The defense asked Phillip if Combs told him to leave so he could "deal with this," citing Phillip's earlier statements to investigators. Phillip responded that he did not remember saying that.
He reiterated his testimony from Monday, saying Combs did not instruct him to leave, but rather tried to get him and Ventura to have sex again after the violent outburst.
Asked if he ever tried to get Ventura alone, Phillip said he wanted to make sure she was OK and, "If she ever gave me a chance to date her, I absolutely would have."
Combs' family arrives for Day 2
Combs' mother, Janice, and his six children are back at the courthouse for the second day of testimony.
On Monday, they were seated in the second row behind the defense.
Combs gave them a thumbs up, made a heart shape with his hands and blew a kiss. The kids smiled and pumped their fists.
What happened on Day 1 of the trial?
The morning started off with jury selection being finalized. The 12 jurors range in age from 30-74 and include eight men and four women. One is a social worker, another is a scientist and some are retirees.
The all-female prosecution team began its opening statement by telling the jury "to the public, he was Puff Daddy or Diddy, a cultural icon, a businessman, larger than life... but there was another side to him."
Combs' defense team, however, said the case is about voluntary adult choices in consensual relationships.
"You are not here to judge him and his sexual preferences," the defense said.
The first witness to be called was Israel Florez, a security officer at the California hotel where Combs was seen on video attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.
The second witness called was Daniel Phillip, who testified he was paid to have sex with Ventura with Combs present.