Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Cassie Ventura faces cross examination today

Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.
Renee Anderson
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Jesse Zanger
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Cassie Ventura continues testifying in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial 02:22

Cassie testifies at the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial
 

Recap of Ventura's testimony so far

Some of the details from Ventura's testimony are disturbing. 

Wednesday, she told the jury that after a break-up, she was raped by Combs in 2018.

Jurors were shown images from the so-called "freak offs," where Combs allegedly directed Ventura and male escorts to perform sex acts. 

She also testified about years of psychological and physical abuse during their decade-long relationship, including the video of Combs attacking her at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

For more details of Ventura's testimony, CLICK HERE.

What we heard in court Wednesday

CBS News New York's Alice Gainer has been following the case from the start and will be at the courthouse each day providing real-time updates. Watch her recap from Wednesday, the second day of Ventura's testimony

Who is Cassie Ventura

Casandra Ventura, who performs under the name Cassie, rose to fame with the single "Me & U" on her self-titled debut album. The song landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart in 2006.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

In her testimony, she said she signed with Bad Boy Records when she was 19, and Combs first kissed her on her 21st birthday. She and Combs dated off-and-on for more than 10 years, from about 2007 to 2018.

Ventura is now married and pregnant with her third child. 

CLICK HERE for more about Ventura and the other accusers.

Witness testimony so far

Three witnesses have testified in the case so far.

diddy-sketches-0512-credit-jane-rosenberg-23.jpg
Israel Florez testifies in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs on May 12, 2025.  Jane Rosenberg

Israel Florez was the first on the stand

Florez worked as the security manager at the hotel where Combs was caught on video attacking Ventura in 2016. He testified Combs offered him a stack of cash as a bribe and asked him not to tell anyone about the incident. Florez said he rejected the bribe. 

diddy-sketches-0512-credit-jane-rosenberg-28.jpg
Daniel Phillip testifies in the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.  Jane Rosenberg

Daniel Phillip told jurors he was paid to have sex with Ventura while Combs watched. He also testified he was present when Combs threw a bottle at Ventura and dragged her by her hair into another room, where he described what sounded to him like Combs hitting Ventura. 

diddy-sketches-0513-credit-jane-rosenberg-14.jpg
Cassie Ventura cries on the stand in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs on May 13, 2025.  Jane Rosenberg

Ventura has testified about her relationship with Combs. She alleged that Combs suggested she have sex with other men while he watched, and that he provided drugs for "freak offs." She accused Combs of repeatedly beating her, and testified that arranging the "freak offs" became her job. 

She went on to accuse Combs of raping her in 2018

