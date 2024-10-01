Sean "Diddy" Combs will face 120 accusers for alleged sexual misconduct, attorney says

Sean "Diddy" Combs denied bail Sean "Diddy" Combs remains in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking, racketeering charges 03:06

HOUSTON — Texas attorney Tony Buzbee said Tuesday he is representing 120 accusers who have come forward with new sexual misconduct allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, the hip-hop mogul awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Houston-based Buzbee said he expects lawsuits to be filed within the next month. Buzbee described the victims as 60 males and 60 females, and that 25 were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct.

"It's shocking. Our youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was nine years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old," Buzbee said at a news conference Tuesday. "The conduct at issue spans from the years 1991 all the way till this year, 2024. If you wonder why there are so many alleged victims. That's your answer. We're talking about more than 25 years of this type of conduct."

Buzbee said most of the alleged events and incidents occurred at parties "typically after parties or album release parties, New Year's Eve parties, fourth of July parties, something they call the 'puppy party,' 'all white party.'"

"Some of this behavior occurred at well-known venues in New York City," Buzbee said. "Some of this behavior occurred at private residences of people that we all know. Some of this behavior occurred at hotels that we're all familiar with. You should know that more than 55% of the victims filed reports reported this conduct to either the authorities, that is the police or to hospitals."

Following the news conference in Texas, an attorney for Combs said the performer "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus."

"That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement. "He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Combs, 54, has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty on Sept. 17 to federal charges that he used his "power and prestige" to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed "Freak Offs."

Buzbee also represented women who accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault.

Other alleged victims have already filed lawsuits against Combs that include allegations of sexual assault.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His attorney said he is innocent and will fight to clear his name. Combs is being held in the federal detention center in Brooklyn until his trial.

Combs is one of the best-known music executives, producers and performers across hip-hop, having won three Grammys and worked with artists such as Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112. He founded Bad Boy Records in 1993, the influential fashion line Sean John, a vodka brand and the Revolt TV network. He sold off his stake in the latter company in June of this year.