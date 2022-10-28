"Welcome to Chippendales," "Saw" and more: What's new on Hulu in November 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Autumn is known as a time of of abundance, from Black Friday sales to the 2022 fall network TV lineup. This November, Hulu has an abundance of titles, new and old, coming to the platform. From the season finale of "The Handmaid's Tale" to a new true crime series starring Kumail Nanjiani -- plus seven of the "Saw" films -- there's no shortage of stuff to watch this month.

Keep reading to check out our top picks for what's new on Hulu in November 2022.

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu's most basic, ad-supported plan costs $8 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $15 monthly. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, usually starts at $70 a month.

If you're a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform, including live TV, free for 30 days.

Here are some of our favorite new titles coming to Hulu this month:

'God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty' (Nov. 1)

Hulu

Giancarlo Granda, a former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, shares the intimate details of his 7-year relationship with a powerful Evangelical couple in this scathing new documentary. Directed by Billy Corben, "God Forbid" explores Granda's escapades with Becki Falwell and her husband, Jerry Falwell Jr., and the affair's grander political influence. This shocking film premieres Nov. 1, only on Hulu.

"God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty," streaming Nov. 1 on Hulu

'Fleishman is in Trouble'

FX

Newly divorced and back in the dating game, Toby Fleishman worries his ex-wife has gone missing after she unexpectedly drops off their kids in the middle of the night. But this limited series is no simple crime tale, it's a story about life, love, money, dissatisfaction, jealousy, ambition, career, parenting, nostalgia and lifelong friendship. Basically, it's a story about everything.

Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody and Josh Radnor star in FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble," which premieres with two episodes on Nov. 17.

"Fleishman is in Trouble," streaming Nov. 17 on Hulu

'Welcome to Chippendales' (Nov. 22)

Erin Simkin/Hulu

Starring Kumail Nanjiani, this twisted new true-crime series tells the outrageous (and real) tale of how Chippendales -- the world's greatest male-stripping empire -- came to be. "Yellowjackets" actress Juliette Lewis also stars. "Welcome to Chippendales" hits Hulu on Nov. 22.

"Welcome to Chippendales," streaming Nov. 22 on Hulu

What's new on Hulu this month:

'The Handmaid's Tale'

Hulu

In Gilead, a theocracy consisting of much of the former United States, patriarchy rules and women are barred from owning property, making their own decisions or even reading. Elisabeth Moss stars as one of the few fertile individuals left in a totalitarian society obsessed with producing children in this adaptation of the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood.

Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale" is now streaming on Hulu.

"The Handmaid's Tale" Seasons 5, now streaming

'Wedding Season'

Luke Varley/Disney+

Nope, not the Netflix movie.

When Stefan objects in the middle of Katie's wedding, he expects a whirlwind romance to follow. Instead, eight people wind up dead, and Stefan finds himself in the center of a murder investigation. Hulu's genre-bending whodunnit series is now streaming.

"Wedding Season," now streaming

'The Kardashians'

Hulu

Reality TV's favorite family is back for Season 2 of their streaming-exclusive show. With Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé at the executive-producing helm, "The Kardashians" provides an intimate look into the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives.

The new season will cover Kourtney and Travis's wedding, Kim's Variety interview controversy, new additions to the family and much more.

"The Kardashians" Season 2, now streaming

'Prey'

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

This "Predator" prequel takes place 300 years in the past, in the Comanche Nation. "Prey" follows Naru, a fierce, young warrior who hunts to live. When she encounters a predator who lives to hunt, Naru will do whatever it takes to protect her people.

"Prey" is the first ever feature-length film to stream with Comanche subtitles. The latest addition to the "Predator" franchise is now streaming on Hulu.

"Prey," now streaming

'The Dropout'

Michael Desmond/Hulu

"The Dropout," tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lost everything. Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews star in this twisted series, out now on Hulu.

"The Dropout," now streaming on Hulu

'The Bob's Burgers Movie'

20th Century Studios

Bob and Linda are left reeling after a sinkhole spoils summer plans for the business. Meanwhile Louise sets off to solve a mystery with Tina and Gene in tow. This refreshingly fun summer flick is now streaming on Hulu.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie," now streaming

'Reservation Dogs'

FX

This critically acclaimed comedy series comes from the minds of Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. "Reservation Dogs" follows a tight-knit group of indigenous teens willing to do (almost) anything to get to the dreamy faraway land of California.

"Reservation Dogs," now streaming

'Fresh'

Searchlight Pictures

Noa is just a relatable girl dealing with a relatable issue: She's tired of the dating game and especially sick of all the apps. So, when the refreshingly charming Steve approaches her at a grocery store, the pair swiftly heads down what appears to be a rom-com road. But Steve has a few unappetizing secrets that could change everything. Starring "Normal People" actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and "Pam & Tommy" star Sebastian Stan, "Fresh" is out now on Hulu.

"Fresh," now streaming on Hulu

'The Princess'

imon Varsano/20th Century Studios

Joey King stars as a damsel very much not in distress in Hulu's anti-fairytale film. When a princess refuses to go through with her arranged marriage, bloodshed ensues. This royally entertaining action film is now streaming.

"The Princess," now streaming

'Life & Beth'

Scott McDermott/Hulu

Beth is successful in her career, in love and in her life -- or so it seems. But when a sudden incident causes her to reflect on her past, Beth begins to question everything about her life and happiness. "Life & Beth" is written, directed, executive-produced and headlined by comedian Amy Schumer.

"Life & Beth," now streaming on Hulu

