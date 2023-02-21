How to stream 'Babylon,' plus more of what's new on Paramount Plus this month

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount+

Damien Chazelle's shimmering ode to cinema is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. This Academy Award-nominated movie charts the rise and fall of a handful of Hollywood-hopefuls in the 1920s, drawing inspiration from the real-life stars of the silent film era.

"Babylon" stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and newcomer Diego Calva. Tobey Maguire, Li Jun Li, Samara Weaving, Jean Smart and Olivia Wilde also appear in the three-hour comedic drama.

"Babylon," now streaming on Paramount+

Paramount+ subscription: $5 and up per month

Paramount+ and Walmart+ bundle: $98 for the year

Get free Paramount Plus with Walmart Plus



A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan is now included with all Walmart+ subscriptions. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan features tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including NFL on CBS live and all the new titles coming to the platform, listed below.

Walmart+ is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, discounts on gas, access to exclusive sales -- including Black Friday -- and more.

Walmart+ annual membership, $98

How much does Paramount Plus cost on its own?

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free.

Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch all these new February titles on Paramount+ and more, risk-free.

What else is new on Paramount Plus in February 2023

The return of "Mean Girls," a new season of "Star Trek: Picard" and more.

'At Midnight'

Camila Jurado/Paramount+

When a movie star finds herself heartbroken on location in Mexico, a handsome hotel manager steps in to sweep her off her feet. Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro star alongside Casey Thomas Brown, Catherine Cohen and Whitney Cummings in this lighthearted romantic comedy, streaming Feb. 10 on Paramount+.

"At Midnight," Streaming Feb. 10 on Paramount+

'Star Trek: Picard' (Season 3)

Trae Patton/Paramount+

More than 35 years since his character's debut in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3. Over 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis;" Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a new synthetic being that leads him into the next chapter of his life.

Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in Season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard," streaming Feb. 16 on Paramount+.

"Star Trek: Picard," now streaming on Paramount+

Throwback title: 'Mean Girls'

Paramount Pictures

Now you won't need to wait until October 3 rolls around to revisit your favorite girls at North Shore High School. Tina Fey's 2004 hit comedy that inspired a broadway musical -- and now a Paramount+ Original movie musical -- is finally back on Paramount+. Starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lizzy Caplan, why not rewatch this totally fetch film?

"Mean Girls," now streaming on Paramount+

Here's everything coming to Paramount Plus this February

Paramount+

New Paramount+ Originals and exclusives premiering in January 2023

Feb. 5

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

Feb. 10

At Midnight

Feb. 16

Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Feb. 28

FBI True premiere

New shows on Paramount+ this month

Feb. 1

The Challenge (Season 36)

Feb. 2

Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)

That Girl Lay Lay

Feb. 4

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

Feb. 8

Oasis - There We Were...Now Here We Are

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades

VH1s Couples Retreat (Season 1)

Feb. 15

The Challenge: Australia (Season 1)

Tyler Perry's Young Dylan (Season 2)

Feb. 16

The 12th Victim

Feb. 19

The Equalizer (Season 3)

Feb. 22

10 Years Of Noise and Confusion: Oasis Live at Barrowlands

Bar Rescue (Season 8)

Formula E Unplugged (Season 1)

Teen Mom 2 (Season 10)

Feb. 25

The Challenge: UK (Season 1)

Feb. 26

The Circus (Season 8)

New Movies on Paramount+ this month

Feb. 1

40 Days and 40 Nights

5 Card Stud

A Man Called Horse

A Mighty Heart

A Night At The Roxbury

Addams Family Values

Adore

Adventureland

Alfie

Almost Famous

An Ideal Husband

Angela's Ashes

Arrivederci, Baby!

Ashby

Asylum

Avalon

Back Roads

Backstage

Barbarella

Barefoot In The Park

Berlin, I Love You

Bewitched

Big Jake

Birthday Girl

Blue in the Face

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Bright Lights, Big City

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Chaplin

Chasing Amy

Christine

Cinderfella

Cinema Paradiso

City of God

City of Men

Cliffhanger

Committed

Cool World

Coyote Ugly

Critical Condition

Cruel Intentions

Dakota

Days of Heaven

Dead Presidents

Dear White People

Denver & The Rio Grande

Dinner For Schmucks

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Donovan's Reef

Doubt

Downhill Racer

Duplex

Easy Come, Easy Go

Edward Scissorhands

El Paso

Ella Enchanted

Enduring Love

Enemy At the Gates

Event Horizon

Extraordinary Measures

Falling in Love

Fancy Pants

Faster

Fist of Fury

Flame of Barbary Coast

Flight

Footloose

Four Brothers

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

Get Bruce!

Goldfinger

Gotta Dance

Gridiron Gang

Hamlet

Harold and Maude

He Said, She Said

Heaven Can Wait

Heller in Pink Tights

Hellfire

House of Sand and Fog

Hurry Sundown

I.Q.

If Beale Street Could Talk

In Old California

In The Bedroom

In the Heat of the Night

Indiscreet

Inherit the Wind

It Started in Naples

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Italian for Beginners

Jailbreakers

Jane Eyre

Jersey Girl

Johnny Suede

Just a Kiss

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

King Kong

Leadbelly

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Let's Dance

Love, Rosie

Mad Hot Ballroom

Malena

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Margot At The Wedding

Marvin's Room

Mean Girls

Meet the Navy

Moby Dick

Muriel's Wedding

My Fair Lady

Nacho Libre

Never Say Never Again

No Strings Attached

Nobody's Fool

Only the Strong Survive

Open Season

Orange County

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Pearl Harbor

Rat Race

Red River Range

Rhyme & Reason

Rio Grande

Rio Lobo

Rollerball

Roustabout

Runaway Bride

Sabrina

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Senseless

Serendipity

She's the Man

Sidewalks Of New York

Silverado

Sirens

Some Like It Hot

Spanish Fly

Stealth

Strike!

Summer and Smoke

Tank Girl

Testament

Texas Rangers

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The April Fools

The Cider House Rules

The Conversation

The Country Girl

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Fighting Seabees

The Gambler

The Great Gatsby

The Great Missouri Raid

The Greatest Show on Earth

The Grifters

The Heart of the Game

The Hours

The Kid

The Kite Runner

The Lookout

The Love Letter

The Loved Ones

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Overland Stage Raiders

The Parallax View

The Piano

The Portrait of a Lady

The Rat Race

The Score

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Station Agent

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Tin Star

The To Do List

The Wedding Planner

The Words

There Will Be Blood

Three Days of the Condor

Three Faces West

Tootsie

Trainspotting

Tropic of Cancer

Turbulence

Under Capricorn

Underclassman

Vertical Limit

Waiting to Exhale

We Were Soldiers

Westward Ho

What Women Want

What's Love Got to Do with It

Winchester

Wonder Boys

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours

Feb. 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Feb. 6

Devil's Workshop

Feb. 11

If I Stay

Feb. 18

Cloverfield

Feb. 20

Cyrano

Feb. 21

Babylon

Live sports on Paramount+ this month

1/31-2/2: Coppa Italia Quarterfinals

2/4: NCAA Men's Basketball - Texas Tech @ Baylor

2/4 - 2/5: PGA TOUR - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Third and Final Round Coverage)

2/5 - Professional Bull Riders Competition - Sacramento

2/5: NCAA Men's Basketball - Ohio State @ Michigan

2/5: Italy's Serie A - Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

2/11: NCAA Men's Basketball - Kansas @ Oklahoma

2/11: Barclay's Women's Super League - Manchester City vs. Arsenal

2/11 - 2/12: PGA TOUR - WM Phoenix Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

2/12: Professional Bull Riders Competition - Tulsa

2/12: NCAA Men's Basketball - Michigan State @ Ohio State

2/14: UEFA Champions League - PSG vs. Bayern Munich, AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2/15: UEFA Champions League - Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea, Club Brugge vs. Benfica

2/16: UEFA Europa League - Barcelona vs. Manchester United

2/16: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Playoff Round Leg 1

2/16: Arnold Clark Cup - Italy vs. Belgium, England vs. Korea Republic

2/18: CBS Sports Special - CROWN

2/18: NCAA Men's Basketball - Tennessee @ Kentucky

2/18 - 2/19: PGA TOUR - The Genesis Invitational (Third and Final Round Coverage)

2/19: NCAA Men's Basketball - Ohio State @ Purdue

2/19: Arnold Clark Cup - England vs. Italy, Belgium vs. Korea Republic

2/19 - 2/20: AFC Champions League Round of 16 (West Region)

2/21: UEFA Champions League - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

2/22: UEFA Champions League - RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, Inter Milan vs. Porto

2/22: Arnold Clark Cup - Korea Republic vs. Italy, England vs. Belgium

2/23: UEFA Europa League - Manchester United vs. Barcelona

2/23: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Playoff Round Leg 2

2/23: AFC Champions League Quarterfinals (West Region)

2/24: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Draw

2/25: NCAA Men's Basketball - UConn @ St. John's, Arizona State @ Arizona, Auburn @ Kentucky

2/26: NCAA Men's Basketball - Illinois @ Ohio State, Wisconsin @ Michigan, UCLA @ Colorado

2/26: AFC Champions League Semifinals (West Region)

Throughout February: Italy's Serie A Competition

Throughout February: Barclays Women's Super League Competition

Throughout February: Scottish Professional Football League Competition

Throughout February: Argentina Liga de Fútbol Profesional Competition

What else is on Paramount Plus now?

Along with everything listed above, check out these binge-worthy titles on Paramount+.

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Scott Garfield / PARAMOUNT PICTURES / Skydance

After a triumphant theatrical run, the smash summer hit sequel to the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" is finally coming to a home theater near you. Starring Tom Cruise, the franchise's latest chapter finds Pete "Maverick" Mitchell serving as a test pilot in the Navy and training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment that may require the ultimate sacrifice.

"Top Gun: Maverick," now streaming on Paramount+

'Mayor of Kingstown'

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

"Running the family business is a life sentence..."

In Kingstown, Michigan, where basically everyone is in the business of incarceration, the McLusky family fights to bring justice to their hometown. Jeremy Renner returns for Season 2 of "Mayor of Kingstown," co-created by Hugh Dillon and "Yellowstone's" Taylor Sheridan.

"Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2, now streaming on Paramount+

'Are You the One'

MTV

"Are You The One?" brings together a group of singles, all of whom have a "perfect match" in the form of another contestant. If all the contestants can find their algorithmically determined matches, the group wins $1 million.

"Are You The One?" was met with critical acclaim after exclusively featuring openly LGBT and sexually fluid contestants in its 8th season.

This time around, the reality dating competition is going global. Season 9 of "Are You the One" has gathered 22 new contestants from across the world all under one roof in Gran Canaria, Spain. The first-of-its-kind global edition of "Are You the One" will be hosted by Relationship expert Kamie Crawford.

"Are You The One?" Season 9, now streaming on Paramount+

'Teen Wolf: The Movie'

Curtis Bonds Baker/MTV Entertainment

In "Teen Wolf: The Movie" the pack is back in action after a sinister force begins targeting shapeshifters of the night. Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed and more return for this thrilling new "Teen Wolf" movie, streaming Jan. 26, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Teen Wolf: The Movie," now streaming on Paramount+

You can also catch up on all six seasons of the "Teen Wolf" series ahead of the film's premiere on Paramount+

"Teen Wolf" seasons 1-6, now streaming on Paramount+

'1923'



James Minchin III/Paramount+

The newest "Yellowstone" spinoff stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and follows the Prohibition Era Duttons as they fight to hold on to their family's land through The Great Depression.

"1923," now streaming on Paramount+

'Tulsa King'



Brian Douglas/Paramount+

After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

"Tulsa King," now streaming

'Inside Amy Schumer'

Matt Wilson/Paramount +

After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning series is back for a brand new season of sketch comedy. "Inside Amy Schumer" Season 5 is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

"Inside Amy Schumer," now streaming on Paramount+

'Snow Day'

Phillipe Bosse/Paramount+

This "thaw-dropping" new movie musical from Nickelodeon is all about "breaking the ice." When a group of kids get the day off of school due to snow, they decide to chase their dreams and make some memories along the way. "Snow Day" stars Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy and Rob Huebel.

"Snow Day," now streaming on Paramount+

'Fantasy Football'

Boris Martin/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.

"Fantasy Football," now streaming

'Star Trek: Prodigy'



"Star Trek: Prodigy" follows young aliens who, upon discovering an abandoned Starfleet vessel, head out to explore the universe and search for adventure.

"Star Trek: Prodigy," now streaming

'Ink Master'

Paramount Network

Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."

This unique reality competition series is back with new episodes this fall, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Ink Master," now streaming

'Monster High: The Movie'

Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+

Inspired by the best-selling dolls, this live-action musical movie follows Clawdeen Wolf, a half-human, half-werewolf teen who struggles to keep her true identity a secret while attending Monster High. Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker and Kyle Selig star in this family-friendly film, "Monster High: The Movie."

"Monster High: The Movie," now streaming

'The Good Fight'

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

A spinoff and standalone sequel to "The Good Wife," this dramedy follows a prominent lawyer (played by Christine Baranski) struggling to piece her career back together in the wake of a financial scam that ruined her family's reputation.

"The Good Fight" Season 6, now streaming

'On the Come Up'

Erika Doss/ Paramount+

"In this fairy tale, my father was once a king. Now I'm chasing his dream..."

Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas -- author of "The Hate U Give" -- "On The Come Up" is a film about a gifted 16-year-old rapper attempting to honor her late father's hip hop legacy while facing controversy and possible eviction. Newcomer Jamila C. Gray stars in this Paramount original movie.

"On the Come Up," now streaming

'Orphan: First Kill'

Steve Ackerman/Paramount Pictures

More than 10 years since the twisted horror film "Orphan" made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in "Orphan: First Kill."

"Orphan: First Kill," now streaming

'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. An all new season of this beloved, animated "Star Trek" spin-off series is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, now streaming

'Honor Society'

Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Honor is in her senior year of high school and focused solely on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be getting recommended for admission over her, Honor enacts a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo in this new comedy film, streaming now on Paramount+.

"Honor Society," now streaming

'Jerry & Marge Go Large'

Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+

Inspired by real events, "Jerry & Marge Go Large" tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this wacky new comedy, which Is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Jerry & Marge Go Large," now streaming

'The Offer'

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Miles Teller stars alongside Juno Temple, Colin Hanks and more in this dramatic new miniseries. "The Offer" follows legendary Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, "The Godfather," for the screen. As "The Offer" tells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola (who co-wrote the script with Puzo) and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss.

"The Offer," now streaming

'Halo'



Pablo Schreiber stars in this exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, "Halo." The show puts a new spin on the central storyline -- about a massive war far in the future -- while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But, when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes.

"Halo," now streaming

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" finds actor Anson Mount reprising his "Discovery" role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of the grim future that fans know awaits him in "The Original Series." But when the Starfleet standout learns that one of his former crew members desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action."Discovery" stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new "Star Trek" series.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," now streaming



