'Ted Lasso' Season 3 premiere date set: What to watch on Apple TV+ while you wait

"Ted Lasso" fans no longer need to just "believe" that their favorite show is coming back soon, because Apple TV+ finally confirmed the beloved comedy series will return for its third -- and potentially final -- season on Mar. 15, 2023.

If you're searching for shows to hold you over while you wait for the new season of "Ted Lasso," keep reading to check out our recommendations for the best shows on Apple TV+.

Following a record-breaking sophomore season which took home four Emmys -- including the show's second Outstanding Comedy Series award -- Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" is slated to see all of its stars return. The new season of "Ted Lasso" follows AFC Richmond as they struggle with their new spot in the Premier League. After Nate's betrayal to go work for West Ham, Roy is stepping up as assistant coach, meanwhile Ted is juggling personal and professional pressure.

Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" is set to have 12 episodes. There's been no official update on whether or not the third season of "Ted Lasso" will be its last. Ready to revisit your favorite football team now? Here's what to watch while you wait for the new season of "Ted Lasso."

Here's what to watch while you wait for "Ted Lasso" Season 3

"Loot," "Severance," "Bad Sisters" and more.

'Ted Lasso'

Missing your favorite series? You can always revisit Seasons 1 and 2 of "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV+. Late to the pond-crossing positivity party? Here's what you need to know about the beloved show:

"Ted Lasso" follows a kindhearted American football coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, who relocates to England to tackle professional soccer. With his uber-contagious optimism and relentlessly warm presence, Lasso slowly but surely melts the hearts of his outwardly gruff new team of British footballers and their emotionally closed-off owner, one homemade biscuit at a time.

"Ted Lasso," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Bad Sisters'

Five tight-knit sisters deal with their brother-in-law's premature death -- and the life insurance agents who seem set on proving it was murder. Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson star in "Bad Sisters," now streaming on Apple TV+.

"Bad Sisters," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Severance'

Led by Adam Scott of "Parks and Recreation," "Severance" is quite a different workplace series. The thriller follows a group of office workers who have opted to undergo a surgical procedure that partitions work memories and personal ones, leading them to live two separate lives.

Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken and Dichen Lachman star alongside Scott in this unsettling drama.

"Severance," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Loot'

When billionaire Molly Novak is betrayed by her husband, she begins a public spiral towards rock bottom. But when Molly discovers she has a charity foundation in her name, she decides to focus on giving back, rather than giving up.

Maya Rudolph, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon and Mj Rodriguez star in this lighthearted comedy series.

"Loot," now streaming on Apple TV+

'The Morning Show'

When anchor Alex Levy's coworker is fired in response to sexual misconduct allegations, she must fight to maintain her own job and reputation as a top news reporter. "The Morning Show" stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and more.

"The Morning Show," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Servant'

This psychological horror series, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, follows Dorothy and Sean, a wealthy couple undergoing deep trauma after the loss of their 13-week-old child, Jericho. They hire a nanny, Leanne, shortly after Jericho's death to take care of the extremely lifelike baby doll that Dorothy has come to believe is Jericho.

Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint star in this dark and twisted series.

"Servant," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Black Bird'

Jimmy Keene, a high school football hero and son of a policeman, is serving a 10 year sentence in a minimum security prison when he's offered a chance to regain his freedom. The price? Enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane, befriend a suspected serial killer and elicit a confession from him before his case is appealed.

This eight episode miniseries stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final performances.

"Black Bird," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Physical'

This dark comedy follows an unhappy housewife (played by Rose Byrne) in the 80s who struggles daily with her inner critic. Her life starts to turn around, however, when she discovers the wonderful world of aerobics.

"Physical," now streaming

'Shining Girls'

Starring Elisabeth Moss, "Shining Girls" follows Kirby, a newspaper archivist working at the Chicago Sun-Times in the early '90s. A brutal attack from her past leaves Kirby unable to keep the facts of her day-to-day life straight. But when a murder with similar details to Kirby's own attack occurs, she must team up with a colleague to pin down her past.

Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo and Amy Brenneman star alongside Moss in this new thriller series. New episodes of "Shining Girls" premiere weekly.

"Shining Girls," now streaming

'WeCrashed'

This limited series stars Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto as WeWork co-founders Rebekah and Adam Neuman, alongside a cast that includes O-T Fagbenle, Kyle Marvin and America Ferrera. Across eight episodes, "WeCrashed" examines what really happened at WeWork, from its inception to its crash.

"WeCrashed," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Pachinko'

"Pachinko" is an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel. The international drama series, told across three languages -- Korean, Japanese and English -- follows a Korean immigrant family through four generations, exploring their hopes and dreams and each individual's quest to make them a reality.

"Pachinko," now streaming on Apple TV+

