What's new on HBO Max in February 2023

Liane Hentscher/HBO

HBO Max has tons of great new content coming this month, including new episodes of the gritty action-adventure series "The Last of Us," plus a few 2023 Best Picture nominees and even the 19th annual Puppy Bowl. Keep reading to check out what's coming to (and leaving) HBO Max in February 2023.

The top products in this article:

HBO Max subscription, $10 and up monthly

How much does HBO Max cost?

HBO Max has two subscription tiers, an ad-supported subscription for $10 monthly and an ad-free plan available for $16 monthly.

HBO Max, $10 and up monthly

Here's what's new on HBO Max for February 2023:

'The Last of Us'

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Based on the popular Playstation video game, "The Last of Us" stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as an unlikely pair making their way across a fungus-infested zombie-apocalypse-esque wasteland. New episodes of this smash-hit series are currently streaming weekly on HBO Max.

While new episodes of "The Last of Us" typically drop every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, this week's will be available to stream two days early due to Sunday's slate of football, Rihanna and the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Stream Episode 5 of "The Last of Us" starting Friday, Feb. 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

"The Last of Us," now streaming on HBO Max

Puppy Bowl XIX

Animal Planet

The 19th annual Puppy Bowl will see the oh-so-adoptable Team Ruff and Team Fluff tip off to potentially the biggest audience in the history of the game, because you can stream all the adorable antics of the 2023 Puppy Bowl on HBO Max this year. Tune in on game day to watch these hopefully soon-to-be pets play for the "Lombarky" trophy at Geico Stadium starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Looking to catch even more cuteness? The fur-ocious festivities will begin with a Puppy Bowl pregame show that will "give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft." The Puppy Bowl pregame begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12.

2023 Puppy Bowl, streaming Feb. 12 on HBO Max

Best Picture Oscar nominees on HBO Max

Looking to catch up on the best films of the year before the 2023 Academy Awards? You can stream some of them right now on HBO Max.

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Searchlight Pictures

Reuniting "In Bruges" co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin" follows Pádraic and his lifelong friend Colm, who find themselves at an alarming impasse when Colm decides to end their relationship.

"The Banshees of Inisherin," now streaming on HBO Max

'Elvis'

Warner Bros.

Austin Butler stars as the titular musical icon in this critically acclaimed Baz Luhrmann biopic. This best picture nominee examines Elvis Presley's legacy through the lens of his complex relationship with his manager (played by Tom Hanks).

"Elvis," now streaming on HBO Max

Everything coming to HBO Max this month:

Feb. 1:

A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)

Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)

Another Country, 2022

Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)

Blame it on Rio, 1984 (HBO)

Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)

Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)

Can't Hardly Wait 1998, (HBO)

Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)

Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)

Cooties, 2014 (HBO)

Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)

Don't Play Us Cheap, 1972

Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)

Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)

Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1

Food: Hungry for Answers

Footloose, 1984 (HBO)

Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)

Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)

Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)

Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)

Gossip, 2000 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)

Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)

Heist, 2001 (HBO)

High Society, 1956

Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)

Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)

I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)

Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)

Luce, 2019 (HBO)

Mandabi, 1968

Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)

Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)

Moonraker, 1979 (HBO)

Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)

Niaye, 1964

Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)

Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)

Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off

Pens & Pencils, 2022

Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)

Platoon, 1986 (HBO)

Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)

Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)

Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)

Superbad, 2007

Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)

So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993

Space is the Place, 1974

Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)

Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)

Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)

Taxi Driver, 1976

Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)

The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)

The Best of Blaxploitation

The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)

The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)

The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)

The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)

The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)

The Monster, 2016 (HBO)

The Music Man, 1962

The Show, 2020 (HBO)

The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)

The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967

The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)

The Vow, 2012

Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)

Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)

TLC: The Culpo Sisters

Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)

Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)

Village of the Damned, 1960

War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)

Wayne's World, 1992 (HBO)

Wayne's World 2, 1993 (HBO)

White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)

You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)

Feb. 2:

Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere

Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l'enquête), Max Original Premiere

Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere

Feb. 3:

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO)

Feb. 6:

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO)

Feb. 7:

All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)

Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)

Feb. 8:

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim

Feb. 9:

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere

Feb. 10:

Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)

Feb. 11:

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)

Feb. 12:

Puppy Bowl XIX

Feb. 14:

King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim

Feb. 16:

U.S. Women's Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports

Feb. 17:

Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Feb. 18:

Family Restaurant

Feb. 20:

Ballmastrz: Rubicon

Feb. 23:

Gravity, 2013

What's leaving HBO Max in February?

Feb. 1

This is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

Feb. 9

Mo Willems Storytime Shorts! (2020)

Feb. 10

Central Intelligence, 2016

Feb. 12

Vacation, 2015

Feb. 13

Fruitvale Station, 2013

Feb. 24

Boy Interrupted (HBO)

Feb. 28

9½ Weeks, 1986

42, 2013

Above the Rim, 1994

Action Jackson, 1988

After the Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

American History X, 1998

American Psycho, 2000 Extended Version (HBO)

American Psycho II: All American Girl, 2003 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Amistad, 1997

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Assassins, 1995

Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)

Atonement, 2007(HBO)

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

Beau Brummel, 1954

Blood on the Moon, 1948

Blast from the Past, 1999

Blow-Up, 1966

Bombshell, 1933

Bringing Down the House, 2003 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chain Lightning, 1950

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Chips, 2017

Cimarron, 1960

Coming to America, 1988 (HBO)

Contagion, 2011

Crash, 2004

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011

Doctor Zhivago, 1965

Double Jeopardy, 1999 (HBO)

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Executive Decision, 1996

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992

Freaks, 1932

Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)

Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Friday, 1995

Ghost Town, 2008 (HBO)

Gigi, 1958

Going the Distance, 2010

Grand Hotel, 1932

Greased Lightning, 1977

Gridiron Gang, 2006

High Anxiety, 1977 (HBO)

Hairspray, 2007

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, 1932

I Am Legend, 2007

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Libeled Lady, 1936

Limbo, 2021 (HBO)

Little Children, 2006

Love Jones, 1997

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Loser, 2000 (HBO)

Love & Mercy, 2015 (HBO)

Magic Mike XXL, 2015

Mars Attacks!, 1996

Max Payne, 2008 Extended Version (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

Money Talks, 1997

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, 2020

Next Friday, 2000

Open Season, 2006

Open Season 2, 2009

Pacific Rim, 2013 (HBO)

Please Stand By, 2018 (HBO)

Princess of the Row, 2019

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Roots (Mini Series),

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Shadow Dancer, 2013 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Show Boat, 1936

Smart People, 2008 (HBO)

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010

The Adventures Of Tintin, 2011 (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 Director's Cut (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)

The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1936

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The Craft, 1996

The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006 (HBO)

The Fog, 2005 (HBO)

The Great Ziegfeld, 1936

The Hangover Part II, 2011

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Lake House, 2006

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981

The Rocker, 2008 (HBO)

The Ruins, 2008 (HBO)

The Savages, 2007 (HBO)

The Sea Wolf, 1941

The Secret Garden, 1993 (HBO)

The Snowman, 2017 (HBO)

The Tailor Of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

The Uninvited, 2009 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wood, 1999 (HBO)

The X-Files, 1998 (HBO)

Two Girls And A Guy, 1998 (HBO)

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married (HBO)

Universal Soldier, 2007 (HBO)

Valentine's Day, 2010

Walking With Dinosaurs 3d, 2013 (HBO)

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Within, 2016

What else is on HBO Max?

"The Last of Us" isn't the only smash hit show the streaming giant has put out recently. Here are our top picks of what to watch on HBO Max.

'House of the Dragon'

Ollie Upton / HBO

"House of the Dragon" is totally on fire with its audience. Set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the spin-off series follows the bloody reign of House Targaryen. Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy and Paddy Considine star in Season 1 of "House of the Dragon."

"House of the Dragon," now streaming on HBO Max

'The White Lotus'

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Originally slated to run as a limited series, Mike White's Emmy-winning HBO show, "The White Lotus," took fans to Sicily for Season 2.

Jennifer Coolidge returns alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahy. The first episode of "The White Lotus" Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.

"The White Lotus," now streaming on HBO Max

'Don't Worry Darling'

Warner Bros.

Olivia Wilde's sophomore film tells the tale of Jack and Alice, a young couple residing in an idyllic company town community in the 1950s. Everything appears picture perfect, but after her neighbor wanders into the surrounding desert and comes back changed, Alice's world begins to fracture.

Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Wilde herself, "Don't Worry Darling" is now available to stream on HBO Max.

"Don't Worry Darling," now streaming on HBO Max

'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

Courtesy of HBO Max

From the minds of Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" follows four dormmates at a prestigious college who are all looking to find themselves during their freshman year. Season 2 of this raunchy comedy picks up right after fall break, and it seems the girls still have a lot more to learn. Starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" (Season 2), now streaming on HBO Max

'The Big Brunch'

Jeremy Kohm/HBO Max

Created and hosted by Dan Levy, "The Big Brunch" brings together 10 contestants from across the country to compete at perfecting a chef's most dreaded meal: brunch. Levy is joined by judges Will Guidara and Sohla El-Waylly in this delicious new cooking show, now streaming on HBO Max.

"The Big Brunch," now streaming on HBO Max

'Our Flag Means Death'

Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

"Our Flag Means Death" is based loosely upon the real life of Stede Bonnet, a wealthy aristocrat who gave up everything to become a pirate captain. After striking up an unlikely friendship with the iconic Captain Blackbeard, Bonnet and his newbie crew set sail towards many misadventures across the Seven Seas.

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby star in this swashbuckling new comedy series alongside a star-studded ensemble cast which includes Fred Armisen, Leslie Jones, Kristen Schaal, Nick Kroll and Will Arnett.

"Our Flag Means Death," new episodes streaming weekly

'Starstruck'

Mark Johnson/HBO Max

After closing out its first season on a swoon-worthy cliffhanger, "Starstruck" is back for season two. Starring Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel, "Starstruck" follows the somewhat lost 20-something Jessie, who begins an almost-relationship with a movie star after a one night stand. Season two of the show will pick up right where it last left us: with Jessie choosing not to make some big life changes for Tom. Ultimately, this grand gesture will not solve all of the odd couple's problems, as you can see from the trailer.

"Starstruck," now streaming

Oscar-nominated movies on HBO Max

With the 2023 Academy Awards right around the corner, now is a great time to look back and check out past nominees you may have missed. 2022 Best Picture nominees "West Side Story," "Drive My Car" and "Nightmare Alley" are all available to stream on HBO Max, among other nominated films this year.

'Drive My Car'

Bitters End

A recently widowed stage actor needs someone to serve as his chauffeur, and a 20-year-old girl ends up being the perfect candidate. "Drive My Car" is a story of unlikely friendship and and the continuation of life through grief. This four-time Oscar nominated film, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is in theaters and now streaming on HBO Max.

"Drive My Car," now streaming on HBO Max

'Dune'

Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga of the same name, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman whose family is forced to relocate and rule the desert planet Arrakis -- the most dangerous planet in the universe. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more, "Dune" is now streaming on HBO Max and available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

"Dune," now streaming on HBO Max

'Nightmare Alley'

Searchlight Pictures

This star-studded Guillermo del Toro flick follows a manipulative carny who studies under the carnival's clairvoyant act before teaming with a psychiatrist to create his own mentalism show. "Nightmare Alley" stars Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins and Cate Blanchett. The psychological thriller is streaming on HBO Max.

"Nightmare Alley," streaming on HBO Max

'West Side Story'

20th Century Studios

Steven Spielberg's adaptation of this Tony-award winning 1957 stage musical stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez and the best supporting actress-nominated Ariana DeBose. "West Side Story" is now available to stream on both Disney+ and HBO Max. You can also still catch this Oscar-nominated musical in theaters.

"West Side Story," now streaming on HBO Max

