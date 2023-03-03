What's new on HBO Max in March 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

David Russell/HBO

HBO Max has tons of great new content arriving this month, including new episodes of the gritty action-adventure series "The Last of Us," the final season of "Succession" and even a few 2023 Oscar nominees. Keep reading to check out what's coming to (and leaving) HBO Max in March 2023.

The top products in this article:

HBO Max subscription, $10 and up monthly

How much does HBO Max cost?

HBO Max has two subscription tiers, an ad-supported subscription for $10 monthly and an ad-free plan available for $16 monthly.

HBO Max, $10 and up monthly

Here's what's new on HBO Max for March 2023:

'The Last of Us' (finale Mar. 12)

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Based on the popular Playstation video game, "The Last of Us" stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as an unlikely pair making their way across a fungus-infested zombie-apocalypse-esque wasteland. New episodes of this smash-hit series are currently streaming weekly on HBO Max.

New episodes of "The Last of Us" drop every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, with the season finale set to air on Mar. 12, 2023.

"The Last of Us," now streaming on HBO Max

'Succession' (Season 4, Mar. 26)

Macall B. Polay/HBO

With the sale of Waystar Royco on the horizon, the Roy family struggles to prepare for what life will look like in the aftermath. Angst and division among the family ensues. Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun return for the final season of "Succession," premiering Mar. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

"Succession" Season 4, streaming Mar. 26 on HBO Max

2023 Oscar nominees on HBO Max

Looking to catch up on the best films of the year before the 2023 Academy Awards? You can stream some of them right now on HBO Max.

'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' (Mar. 19)

HBO

Winner of the 2022 Venice International Film Festival's Golden Lion award and 2023 Oscar nominee "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" paints an intimate portrait of internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin, exploring her career and fight against the Sackler family through intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography and archival footage.

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," streaming Mar. 19 on HBO Max

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Searchlight Pictures

Reuniting "In Bruges" co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin" follows Pádraic and his lifelong friend Colm, who find themselves at an alarming impasse when Colm decides to end their relationship.

"The Banshees of Inisherin," now streaming on HBO Max

'Elvis'

Warner Bros.

Austin Butler stars as the titular music icon in this critically acclaimed Baz Luhrmann biopic. This best picture nominee examines Elvis Presley's legacy through the lens of his complex relationship with his manager (played by Tom Hanks).

"Elvis," now streaming on HBO Max

Everything coming to HBO Max this month:

March 1:

A Dangerous Method, 2011

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)

Basic, 2003 (HBO)

Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)

Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

Cobra, 1986 (HBO)

Creed, 2015

Creed II, 2018

Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)

Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)

The Expendables, 2010

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)

Milk, 2008 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)

Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Selena, 1997

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Sinister, 2012

Spawn 1997

Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

The Wife, 2018

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

This is the End, 2013

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos ("A Brave Little Rooster"), 2015 (HBO)

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

You Got Served, 2004

March 2:

Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere

Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 6:

Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)

March 8:

Mortal Kombat, 2021

March 12:

The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)

March 17:

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2

March 19:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 23:

Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023

March 26:

Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

March 29:

Those Who Wish Me Dead

HBO Max, $10 and up monthly

What's leaving HBO Max in March 2023?

March 1:

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO)

March 7:

Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen, 2023

March 8:

Cries From Syria, 2017 (HBO)

March 14:

Arthur Miller: Writer, 2018 (HBO)

Ron's Gone Wrong, 2021

March 22:

The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO)

March 27:

Mandrake Telefilm Part 1, 2013 (HBO)

Mandrake Telefilm Part 2, 2013 (HBO)

March 30:

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Hitman's Wife Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)

March 31:

3:10 To Yuma, 2007 (HBO)

10, 1979

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland, 1999

A Happening Of Monumental Proportions, 2022 (HBO)

Aeon Flux, 2006 (HBO)

American Hustle, 2013

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Around the World In 80 Days, 1956

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2007

Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)

Beerfest, 2006

Before Sunrise, 1995

Before Sunset, 2004

The Best of Blaxploitation, 2023

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big Sleep, 1946

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Black Nativity, 2013 Director's Cut (HBO)

Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)

Body Heat, 1981

Border, 2018 (HBO)

The Boy Who Could Fly, 1989

Camelot, 1967

The Campaign, 2012

Cannery Row, 1982

Chappelle's Show, Seasons 1-2

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong's Things Are Tough All Over, 1982 (HBO)

Colossal, 2017 (HBO)

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

Cheyenne Autumn, 1964

Children of the Damned, 1964

City Slickers, 1991

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994

Cleopatra Jones, 1973

Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold, 1975

Colossal, 2016

Contagion, 2011

Dances With Wolves, 1990 Extended Version (HBO)

Dating Amber, 2020

Deep Impact, 1998 (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dogfight, 1991

Down Terrace, 2022 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

Elvis: That's the Way it is, 1970

Ender's Game, 2013 (HBO)

Escape Plan, 2013 (HBO)

Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021

Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Flipped, 2010

Four Weddings and A Funeral, 1994 (HBO)

Frank, 2014 (HBO)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995

Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Girlfriends, 1978

Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933

Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

A Guy Named Joe, 1943

Hall Pass, 2011

Happy Endings, 2011

Hooper, 1978

Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

House Party: Tonight's the Night, 2013

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

The Hunger, 1983

Innerspace, 1987

Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

It Happened at the World's Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Jumping the Broom, 2011

Kick-Ass, 2010 (HBO)

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

Les Misérables, 1998

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016

Logan's Run, 1976

Lolita, 1962

Love & Basketball, 2000

Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003

Love in the Afternoon, 1957

Malibu's Most Wanted, 2003

A Man Apart, 2003

The Man Who Would Be King, 1975

Matilda, 1996

Meet the Spartans, 2008 Extended Version (HBO)

Michael, 1996

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999 (HBO)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

My Cousin Vinny, 1992 (HBO)

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985

New Jack City, 1991

No Place on Earth, 2013 (HBO)

Nobody, 2021 (HBO)

On the Waterfront, 1954

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)

Pride and Prejudice, 1940

Profile, 2021 (HBO)

Prom Night, 2008

Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red 2, 2013 (HBO)

Red Dust, 1932

Robin hOOD, 2018 (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Rosewood, 1997

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985

Set it Off, 1996

Sex and the City (Movie), 2008

Shaft in Africa, 1973

Shaft's Big Score!, 1972

She's All That, 1999 (HBO)

Showdown in Little Tokyo, 1991

Showtime, 2002

Sideways, 2004 (HBO)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

South Central, 1992

Spawn, 1997

Super Fly, 1972

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Tea for Two, 1950

The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011 (HBO)

The Perfect Host, 2011 (HBO)

The Secret Life of Bees, 2008 Director's Cut (HBO)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thin Man, 1934

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Truth About Cats and Dogs, 1996 (HBO)

The Two Faces of January, 2014 (HBO)

Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)

To the Wonder, 2013 (HBO)

Twisted, 2004 (HBO)

Upside of Anger, 2005

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Veronica Mars, 2014

Vice Versa, 1988

Village of the Damned, 1960

Viva Las Vegas, 1964

Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)

Waiting for Guffman, 1997

Waking Life, 2001 (HBO)

Wattstax, 1973

The Way Back, 2020

Woman of the Year, 1942

What to Expect When You're Expecting, 2012 (HBO)

HBO Max, $10 and up monthly

What else is on HBO Max?

"The Last of Us" isn't the only smash hit show the streaming giant has put out recently. Here are our top picks of what to watch on HBO Max.

'House of the Dragon'

Ollie Upton / HBO

"House of the Dragon" is totally on fire with its audience. Set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the spin-off series follows the bloody reign of House Targaryen. Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy and Paddy Considine star in Season 1 of "House of the Dragon."

"House of the Dragon," now streaming on HBO Max

'The White Lotus'

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Originally slated to run as a limited series, Mike White's Emmy-winning HBO show, "The White Lotus," took fans to Sicily for Season 2.

Jennifer Coolidge returns alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahy. The first episode of "The White Lotus" Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.

"The White Lotus," now streaming on HBO Max

'Don't Worry Darling'

Warner Bros.

Olivia Wilde's sophomore film tells the tale of Jack and Alice, a young couple residing in an idyllic company town community in the 1950s. Everything appears picture perfect, but after her neighbor wanders into the surrounding desert and comes back changed, Alice's world begins to fracture.

Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Wilde herself, "Don't Worry Darling" is now available to stream on HBO Max.

"Don't Worry Darling," now streaming on HBO Max

'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

Courtesy of HBO Max

From the minds of Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" follows four dormmates at a prestigious college who are all looking to find themselves during their freshman year. Season 2 of this raunchy comedy picks up right after fall break, and it seems the girls still have a lot more to learn. Starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" (Season 2), now streaming on HBO Max

'The Big Brunch'

Jeremy Kohm/HBO Max

Created and hosted by Dan Levy, "The Big Brunch" brings together 10 contestants from across the country to compete at perfecting a chef's most dreaded meal: brunch. Levy is joined by judges Will Guidara and Sohla El-Waylly in this delicious new cooking show, now streaming on HBO Max.

"The Big Brunch," now streaming on HBO Max

'Our Flag Means Death'

Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

"Our Flag Means Death" is based loosely upon the real life of Stede Bonnet, a wealthy aristocrat who gave up everything to become a pirate captain. After striking up an unlikely friendship with the iconic Captain Blackbeard, Bonnet and his newbie crew set sail towards many misadventures across the Seven Seas.

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby star in this swashbuckling new comedy series alongside a star-studded ensemble cast which includes Fred Armisen, Leslie Jones, Kristen Schaal, Nick Kroll and Will Arnett.

"Our Flag Means Death," new episodes streaming weekly

'Starstruck'

Mark Johnson/HBO Max

After closing out its first season on a swoon-worthy cliffhanger, "Starstruck" is back for season two. Starring Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel, "Starstruck" follows the somewhat lost 20-something Jessie, who begins an almost-relationship with a movie star after a one night stand. Season two of the show will pick up right where it last left us: with Jessie choosing not to make some big life changes for Tom. Ultimately, this grand gesture will not solve all of the odd couple's problems, as you can see from the trailer.

"Starstruck," now streaming

Oscar-nominated movies on HBO Max

With the 2023 Academy Awards right around the corner, now is a great time to look back and check out past nominees you may have missed. 2022 Best Picture nominees "West Side Story," "Drive My Car" and "Nightmare Alley" are all available to stream on HBO Max, among other nominated films this year.

'Drive My Car'

Bitters End

A recently widowed stage actor needs someone to serve as his chauffeur, and a 20-year-old girl ends up being the perfect candidate. "Drive My Car" is a story of unlikely friendship and and the continuation of life through grief. This four-time Oscar nominated film, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is in theaters and now streaming on HBO Max.

"Drive My Car," now streaming on HBO Max

'Dune'

Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga of the same name, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman whose family is forced to relocate and rule the desert planet Arrakis -- the most dangerous planet in the universe. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more, "Dune" is now streaming on HBO Max and available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

"Dune," now streaming on HBO Max

'Nightmare Alley'

Searchlight Pictures

This star-studded Guillermo del Toro flick follows a manipulative carny who studies under the carnival's clairvoyant act before teaming with a psychiatrist to create his own mentalism show. "Nightmare Alley" stars Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins and Cate Blanchett. The psychological thriller is streaming on HBO Max.

"Nightmare Alley," streaming on HBO Max

'West Side Story'

20th Century Studios

Steven Spielberg's adaptation of this Tony-award winning 1957 stage musical stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez and the best supporting actress-nominated Ariana DeBose. "West Side Story" is now available to stream on both Disney+ and HBO Max. You can also still catch this Oscar-nominated musical in theaters.

"West Side Story," now streaming on HBO Max

The best TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, this month's big football game, the 2023 Puppy Bowl and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

65" TCL Roku smart TV



TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution



Best Buy

Watch your shows, movies and games in all their glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.

All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.

The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $50

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $50

