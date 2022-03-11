What's new on Apple TV Plus this month

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has some exciting new content coming your way this month, including new episodes of "Severance" streaming every week, plus the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The New York Times best-selling novel "Pachinko," and more great shows and movies arriving to the platform.

"The Dropout" isn't the only limited series about a scandal-ridden start-up worth checking out this month. "WeCrashed" explores the rise and fall of a formerly $47 billion brand, WeWork, and the love story between two of the company's co-founders. Plus, Apple TV+ has officially renewed its star-studded mystery show, "The Afterparty," for a second season.

The streamer also recently announced that, when baseball season begins, Apple TV+ will be the place fans will want to be. Apple and Major League Baseball are teaming to bring subscribers Friday Night Baseball, a weekly double-header with pre- and post-game programming. Subscribers will also get access to "marquee games" without broadcast restrictions from any Apple TV device.

How much does Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ is available for $5 per month, or free for three months when your purchase an eligible Apple device. New subscribers can try Apple TV+ free for seven days.

For even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guides to everything that's new on Prime Video, what's new on Hulu and the best TV and movies to stream this week. If you're looking for a family-friendly list of new titles to stream on your next family movie night, check out the CBS Essentials family streaming guide. And if you're not yet subscribed to any of these streaming video sites yet, you can see our guide to learn which streaming service is right for you. Here's what's new on Apple TV+ this month.

Here's what's new on Apple TV+ in March 2022

March promises to be a star-studded month at Apple TV+ -- new series and episodes are debuting starring Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto, Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Minho, Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken and more.

WeCrashed (March 18)

Apple TV+

Adapted from the podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork," this new limited series stars Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. They play WeWork co-founders Rebekah and Adam Neuman, alongside a cast that includes O-T Fagbenle, Kyle Marvin and America Ferrera. WeWork transformed from a single co-working space into a $47 billion brand in less than a decade, then its value plummeted. Across eight episodes, this limited drama series will examine what really happened at WeWork, from its inception to its crash.

"WeCrashed," streaming March 18

Pachinko (March 25)

Apple TV+

An adaptation of a New York Times best-selling novel, "Pachinko," is on its way. The international drama series, told across three languages -- Korean, Japanese and English -- follows a Korean immigrant family through four generations, exploring their hopes and dreams and each individual's quest to make them a reality. The epic family saga stars the Oscar-winning Youn Yuh Jung, Korean superstar Lee Minho, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim and more. "Pachinko" premieres March 25.

"Pachinko," streaming March 25

Severance (new episodes streaming weekly)

Apple TV+

Led by Adam Scott of "Parks and Recreation," "Severance" is a thrilling new series that follows a group of office workers who have opted to undergo a surgical procedure that partitions work memories and personal ones, leading them to live two separate lives. When a former colleague approaches one of the workers outside of the office, one man begins to question what he's signed up for. Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken and Dichen Lachman star alongside Scott in this unsettling drama.

"Severance," now streaming on Apple TV+

New on Apple TV+ this March:



March 3

The Problem with Jon Stewart (season 2)

March 4

Central Park (second half of season 2)

Dear...

March 11

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

The Snoopy Show (season 2)

March 18

WeCrashed

March 25

Pachinko

The best shows on Apple TV+ right now

If you're new to Apple TV+, the following exclusive series are not to be missed.

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

"Ted Lasso" follows a kindhearted American football coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he crosses the pond to tackle professional soccer. With his uber-contagious optimism and relentlessly warm presence, Lasso slowly but surely melts the hearts of his outwardly gruff new team of British footballers, and their emotionally closed-off owner, one homemade biscuit at a time.

"Ted Lasso," now streaming

The Morning Show

Apple TV+

"The Morning Show" captures a dramatic fictionalized inside look at the high-stakes lives of the personalities who wake America up each morning. When anchor Alex Levy's coworker is fired in response to sexual misconduct allegations, she must fight to maintain her own job and reputation as a top news reporter. "The Morning Show" stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and more.

"The Morning Show," now streaming

Servant

Apple TV+

This psychological horror series, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, follows Dorothy and Sean, a wealthy couple undergoing deep trauma after the loss of their 13-week-old child, Jericho. They hire a nanny, Leanne, shortly after Jericho's death to take care of the extremely lifelike baby doll that Dorothy has come to believe is Jericho. Sean becomes suspicious of the devoutly religious Leanne, who has no qualms about treating the doll as Jericho. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint star in this dark and twisted series. The third season of "Servant" is now streaming.

"Servant," now streaming

The best TV deals right now

If you prefer to forego the cineplex in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, antennas, TV stands and more.

58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku via Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick+ has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming. It also includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

"It doesn't have the same bells and whistles that my Roku Ultras have... but then again, I also paid nearly twice as much for those," reviewer K. Krueger says. "This Stick+ is much cheaper and provides basically the same user interface and playback performance."

Roku Streaming Stick+, $35 (reduced from $45)

55" JVC 4K Roku smart TV: $298 [WALMART+ EXCLUSIVE]

Walmart

Looking for a television with Roku built in? While it may lack the bells and whistles of the fancy OLED and QLED television models, this 55-inch smart 4K TV from JVC is certainly priced to sell: just $298. It makes a great budget television for a kid's room.

Note: This deal is restricted to Walmart+ members only.

55" JVC 4K Roku smart TV, $298 (regularly $428)

Charmma TV cabinet

Walmart

This affordable TV cabinet from Walmart, reminiscent of a popular Ikea find, has three sliding drawers for storage. This white TV stand measures 47.2 inches long by 13.4 inches wide and offers a clean, modern look.

(For more options, check out our favorite TV stands you can buy online.)

Charmma TV cabinet, $171

