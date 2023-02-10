What's new on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Get ready to fall in love with all the content coming to Amazon Prime Video this February. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you may want to check out Dave Franco and Alison Brie's subversive new romcom. If all this romance in the air feels more like your worst nightmare, check out one of Prime Video's new horror titles, such as "Halloween Ends" or "Smile." And if all else fails, you can always revisit a comforting classic, like "Shrek."
Keep reading to find out how to watch "Somebody I Used to Know" and more of what's new on Prime Video in February 2023.
How to watch 'Somebody I Used to Know'
When workaholic Ally faces a career crisis, she returns to her hometown in search of reassurance -- and the one that got away. But things only get more complicated when she meets the cool and confident Cassidy, her first love's new fiancée.
Written by Alison Brie and husband Dave Franco, this unconventional romcom stars Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons and Danny Pudi. "Somebody I Used to Know" is streaming now on Prime Video.
"Somebody I Used to Know," now streaming on Prime Video
What else is new on Amazon Prime Video this month:
Feb. 1
A Night at the Roxbury
Alex Cross
Almost Famous
Are We There Yet?
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Best Man
The Breadwinner
The Call
Chaplin
Children of Heaven
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Dilemma
Downhill Racer
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Exposed
Food, Inc.
Four Brothers
French Postcards
From Justin To Kelly
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
The Glass Shield
Heaven Can Wait
The Help
The Hustle
I, Robot
Inside Man
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob's Ladder
Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
King Kong
The Last Song
Life Partners
Madea's Witness Protection
Nacho Libre
Never Been Kissed
P.S. I Love You
Prophecy
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
Sarafina!
Scary Movie 4
Seabiscuit
Shaft
Shrek
Shrek 2
Something Wild
Soul Food
Southside With You
Sugar
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Tsotsi
Turbulence
Tyson
Underclassman
Venus and Serena
White House Down
Who's Your Caddy?
Feb. 3
Harlem, season 2
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Feb. 7
Beast
Brian and Charles
Feb. 8
Are We Done Yet?
Feb. 9
Crank
Feb. 10
Somebody I Used to Know
Feb. 11
If I Stay
Feb. 14
Halloween Ends
Feb. 17
Carnival Row, season 2
The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Feb. 19
A Simple Favor
Feb. 21
Smile
Feb. 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 2014
Feb. 24
The Consultant
Die Hart
Other great shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video
From the gritty superhero series "The Boys" to newer shows from Amazon Studios, such as "The Summer I Turned Pretty," there are plenty of worthwhile titles to stream on Prime Video.
'My Policeman'
A young policeman begins an affair with he and his wife's best friend despite homosexuality being illegal in 1950's Britain. This story of forbidden love and an ever-changing society stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Following the film's theatrical premiere in October, "My Policeman" will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Nov. 4.
"My Policeman," streaming Nov. 4
'The People We Hate At The Wedding'
Alice and Paul's wealthy half-sister is getting married in the English countryside, and despite their many, many qualms with attending, the whole family plans to reunite for the big day. Starring Kirsten Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Allison Janney, this dysfunctional, modern-day wedding comedy premieres Nov. 18 on Amazon Prime Video.
"The People We Hate At The Wedding," streaming Nov. 18
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'
More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy premiered, fans are getting a prequel. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" explores the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." This long-awaited fantasy series is now streaming.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," now streaming on Prime Video
'A League of Their Own'
At long last, Amazon Prime Video's series adaptation of the cult classic 1992 film "A League of Their Own" has arrived. And according to critics, it doesn't play around.
"A League of Their Own" follows World War II-era athletes playing for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The series stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden.
"A League of Their Own," now streaming on Prime Video
'Making the Cut'
Ready to find out who will be America's next best fashion designer? Season three of Amazon Prime Video's "Making the Cut" is currently strutting down the streaming runway. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host alongside judges Nicole Richie, Jeremy Scott and a rotating roster of guest judges as 12 designers face off to prove their design skills.
"Making the Cut" Season 3, streaming now on Prime Video
Fans of the fashion design series can also shop the looks created by their favorite competitors at the "Making the Cut" Amazon Fashion storefront.
Shop the "Making the Cut" collection on Amazon
'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
Isabel "Belly" Conklin's family spends every summer at the beach home of her mother's lifelong friend, Susannah. But this summer is different. At 16, Belly isn't a kid anymore. And Susannah's handsome teenage sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, have definitely noticed.
From the author of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," this much-buzzed-about coming-of-age romance (which has already been renewed for a season two) shows all signs of becoming a cultural touchstone for 2022.
"The Summer I Turned Pretty," now streaming on Prime Video
'The Boys'
In a world where superheroes are treated as gods and behave as villains, a group of vigilantes (the Boys) are on a quest to expose the powerful figures' dirty secrets. Season three of Prime Video's "The Boys" sees the return of Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty.
"The Boys," now streaming on Prime Video
'Paper Girls'
Four '80's-era paper girls accidentally find themselves in 2019 and get caught in the crossfire between two other warring groups of time-travelers. To find their way home, the girls need help from the only people they can trust: their future selves. Ali Wong stars in this thrilling new sci-fi series, based on the best-selling graphic novel "Paper Girls."
'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'
The "Juice" singer scouts new backup dancers for her world tour in a new reality show, "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." Ten contenders are moving into the Big Grrrls House, where they'll work together across eight episodes to see who has what it takes to share the stage with the pop icon.
"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," now streaming
'Upload'
In a future where people have hacked death by creating a digital heaven they can "upload" into when their time comes, a freshly-dead computer programmer enters a luxe virtual afterlife after a mysterious accident. "Upload" stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards and comes from the mind of "Parks and Recreation" co-creator Greg Daniels.
