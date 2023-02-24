How to watch 'Yellowstone' and its spinoff series '1883' and '1923'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount

"Yellowstone" was named the most-watched show on TV in 2022, with the Season 5 premiere earning the title of most-watched cable premiere since 2017's "The Walking Dead", with an audience of nearly 16 million.

But the Paramount Network's western drama is infamously difficult to tune into without cable -- and things get even more complicated when you add all the "Yellowstone" spinoffs and prequel series into the mix. Looking for an explainer guide? We've got you covered. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the "Yellowstone" universe.

Best ways to watch "Yellowstone":

The 'Yellowstone' timeline explained:

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Looking to start your journey with the Duttons on day one? Right now, the chronological timeline of the "Yellowstone" universe begins in 1883, with the Paramount+ exclusive limited series, aptly named "1883." The western prequel stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as Dutton settlers crossing the country in search of a better life.

"1883," now streaming on Paramount+

After "1883" comes "1923," which takes place in, you guessed it, the year 1923. The second prequel series stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as the generation of Duttons tasked with defending their land throughout The Great Depression.

"1923," now streaming on Paramount+

Then, finally, you'll be ready for the main event: "Yellowstone" seasons 1-5.

"Yellowstone" Seasons 1-4, now streaming on Peacock

"Yellowstone" Season 5, now streaming on Philo

How many 'Yellowstone' spinoffs will there be?

Paramount

On top of five seasons of "Yellowstone" and the limited prequel series "1883" and "1923," one more "Yellowstone" spinoff show is on the way in the form of "6666," a show that will focus on the Four Sixes Ranch in present day. "6666" currently has no set release date, but the series will join the other "Yellowstone" spinoffs exclusively on Paramount+.

Show creator Taylor Sheridan also reportedly has three more "Yellowstone" stories in the works. "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," which is an extension of the "1883" story with brand new characters, and two more shows featuring Dutton ancestors from the 1940s and 1960s, respectively.

All in all, that brings the "Yellowstone" universe show count up to seven. And with the series earning the title of most watched show across all of TV in 2022, there may be even more "Yellowstone" stories to tell in the future.

How to watch 'Yellowstone'

Paramount

"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the U.S., as they handle near-constant conflict on the borders of their land. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and more, the first four seasons of this western drama are currently available to stream on Peacock. Season 5 of "Yellowstone" recently aired its midseason finale and is set to return later in 2023.

"Yellowstone" Seasons 1-4, now streaming on Peacock

Season 5 of "Yellowstone" -- the most recent season to air -- is currently only available to watch as VOD on the Paramount Network -- the channel, not the streaming platform. To watch "Yellowstone" Season 5, you'll need a streaming service that includes the Paramount Network or has a cable add-on, such as Philo TV (the cheapest option), Sling TV with the "Comedy Extra" add-on, DirecTV Stream's "Choice" tier or Hulu's Live TV tier.

How to watch '1883'

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The first "Yellowstone" prequel series charts the origins of the Dutton family and how they came to own their infamous land. "1883" is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

"1883," now streaming on Paramount+

How to watch '1923'

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in '1923.' Streaming on Paramount+ in 2022. James Minchin III/Paramount+

The most recent "Yellowstone" prequel stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. "1923" follows Dutton ancestors through the Prohibition Era while they fight to hold on to their family's land during The Great Depression. "1923" is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

"1923," now streaming on Paramount+

