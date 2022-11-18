Walmart Deals for Days: Get an arcade cabinet for just $400 this Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Arcade1Up via Walmart

Attention gamers and those who dream of setting up their own in-home arcade -- Arcade1Up machines are heavily discounted at Walmart for Black Friday. And that includes one of the best four-player arcade games ever made: "The Simpsons." It's just $400 during Walmart Deals for Days.

Arcade1Up cabinets are on sale at Walmart

Walmart

Relive 1991 all over again. This "The Simpsons" Arcade1Up package includes a matching stool and tin wall sign, 17" LCD screen, marquee light up letters, coinless operation with molded coin-door, clear deck protector, real-feel full-size Arcade1Up joystick and buttons, and volume control.

It stands almost five feet tall with the included riser.

'The Simpsons' Arcade1Up machine, $400 (reduced from $700)

Save $300 on the Arcade1Up Pac-Man gaming table

Walmart via Arcade1Up

This retro-styled Arcade1Up Pac-Man gaming table is perfect for holding cocktails -- the top is protected by a clear plastic cover. Stands 29 inches high.

Arcade1Up Pac-Man Head-to-head gaming table, $400 (reduced from $700)

Best gaming consoles and devices to gift this year

Consoles are always one of the most requested holiday gifts. Here are the top consoles of the year. Some of them are tricky to get ahold of, so start shopping early.

Sony Playstation 5

Sony via Walmart

If you're hoping to buy someone in your life a Playstation 5 console, you'll want to start looking now -- they're still in short supply. You can use the buttons below to check stock at all the major retailers.

If you want to guarantee you'll have a PS5 to put under the Christmas tree this year, your best bet is likely resale site Stock X. But note, you'll have to pay a premium.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $556

Nintendo Switch OLED

Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED has a larger, seven-inch OLED screen that offers vivid colors, deeper blacks and better contrast than previous Nintendo Switch models when used in hand-held mode. It also comes with a wider kickstand, a new dock style, twice the storage and improved speakers for an even better gaming experience.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for about $350, or $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($299).

Nintendo Switch OLED, $349

Like with the rival PlayStation 5 console, playing Nintendo Switch games online requires a paid membership. The gift recipient can pay for this on their own, but we think it's a smarter idea to give them a card for a one-year membership to Nintendo Switch Online with their new console. The membership includes access to a curated library of more than 70 classic NES and SNES games.

You'll save a little bit of money buying it at Amazon, rather than direct from Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch Online membership card (1 year), $20

Xbox Series X

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X console is the fastest and most powerful Xbox ever, with 12 teraflops of processing power. The gaming device is backward-compatible with thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

It used to be quite challenging to find the Xbox Series X, but right now we found the Xbox Series X in stock at Walmart.

Xbox Series X, $499

Meta Quest 2 (formerly the Oculus Quest 2)

Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that lets you explore the Metaverse and get inside your favorite games. This was a super popular holiday gift last year and is sure to be at the top of plenty of Christmas lists this year as well. It was originally sold and marketed as the Oculus Quest 2, so you might still see that on some of your family's holiday wish lists.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, $300

Best Nintendo Switch games to gift this year

Aside from the bestselling games above, there are a number of classic, must-play titles for the Nintendo Switch. Many of these games are currently on sale, allowing you to stretch your gift budget.

Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet

Amazon

Unlike past games in the Pokemon franchise, there's no set path in Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet. This means you can explore multiple stories in a vast world at your own pace and challenge gyms in any order. The two games are very similar, though the name of the school, its emblem, its uniforms, and other details in the game will differ depending on whether you play Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are slated for release on Friday, Nov. 18. Preorder now at Amazon and you'll take delivery on the release date.

Pokémon Scarlet (pre-order), $60

Pokémon Violet (pre-order), $60

Bayonetta 3

Amazon

In Bayonetta 3, the latest game in the Bayonetta series, you play a gun-toting, demon-summoning witch fighting against man-made bioweapons. You'll travel to China, Toyko and more distant locales.

Bayonetta 3, $56

Splatoon 3

Amazon

There's a single-player mode in Splatoon 3, but the real fun here is to be had in four-versus-four turf wars, where you compete against another team to cover arenas with paint. There are new paint weapons, new maneuvers and new stages to explore. Rated 4.8 stars on Amazon.

Splatoon 3, $56 (reduced from $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the signature racing experience for the Switch. Race your favorite Nintendo characters across a series of Mario-inspired tracks, including several iterations of the dreaded Rainbow Road track. Plus, stay tuned: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is slated to get new DLC releases through 2023.

The game is on sale now at Amazon. Rated 4.9 stars.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $48 (reduced from $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC

Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe got new life with the first wave of new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC. It includes eight remastered courses from previous Mario Kart games. Six waves of eight courses each will release through the end of 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC, $25

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo

The base version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo's iconic fighting franchise, features 74 characters, with even more available through DLC. There's a story mode, of course, but the real fun comes in beating up on friends and family, both locally and online, across a series of familiar Nintendo worlds. Rated 4.9 stars.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $50 (reduced from $60)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Amazon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a significant departure from typical Pokémon gameplay. Instead of the traditional random-encounter-based RPG experience, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a more open, "Breath of the Wild"-esque feel where Pokémon can be observed in the wild.

Good news: The game is being sold at a reduced price on Amazon right now. Rated 4.8 stars.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, $45 (reduced from $60)

Nintendo Switch Sports

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports offers six sports to play using your Nintendo Switch's motion controls: soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and chambara (swordplay). Play against opponents online, or challenge your friends and family to a local game. Rated 4.7 stars.

Nintendo Switch Sports, $46 (reduced from $50)

Minecraft

Nintendo

If you have kids, chances are you're already familiar with this popular sandbox game. Something akin to digital Lego, Minecraft is a world with nearly infinite terrain that can be mined and foraged. Players explore, fend off baddies, craft buildings and other structures and more, alone or with friends online -- even those playing non-Switch versions of the game. Rated 4.8 stars.

Minecraft, $28 (reduced from $30)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land



Nintendo

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, released earlier this year, is a 3D platforming adventure lets you explore abandoned ruins from a lost civilization. Like in past Kirby games, the secret to success is using your enemies' abilities against them. Bon appetit!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, $53 (reduced from $60)

Mario Party Superstars

Nintendo

Board games never go out of style, which is part of what makes Mario Party Superstars an instant hit. Combining that board game vibe with five classic N64 boards and the 100 best mini games from the Mario Party series, it's designed to deliver hours of fun. That's whether you're playing with friends or the whole family.

Mario Party Superstars, $54 (reduced from $60)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Nintendo

A remaster, not a remake, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a graphically improved version of the 2011 Nintendo Wii title. Some reviewers have panned the game's obsession with motion controls, but still, it is a must-play for any The Legend of Zelda fan.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, $41 (reduced from $60)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is akin to a digital getaway -- perhaps that's why it's been so popular during a pandemic. This low-pressure game places you square on your own deserted island, where you collect resources, craft items and build homes to create your own personalized world. Get it for $10 off on Amazon.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $50 (reduced from $60)

Luigi's Mansion 3

Nintendo

In "Luigi's Mansion 3," you play Luigi, who is tasked with finding Mario and their friends at the Last Resort ScareScraper. This scarefest is full of ghosts that need vacuuming and toads that need rescuing. Luckily, you've got the handy-dandy Poltergust G-00 to help you.

Luigi's Mansion 3, $48 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo

The near-perfect 3D Mario platformer "Super Mario Odyssey," rated 4.9 stars on Amazon, sees Mario traversing a number of incredible detailed worlds collecting stars, hidden coins and (of course) rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser.

Amazon reviewer Christopher Boyer says, "while the game is designed to appeal to everyone, Nintendo took the time to add some extra nods to long-time fans, not only in the worlds and the critters/characters you happen across, but through set pieces and a spectacular mid-game musical number that old-timers like me have to appreciate."

Super Mario Odyssey, $48 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Party

Nintendo

Nintendo's party game series, Mario Party, launched on the Switch back in 2018 and has been a bestseller since. "Super Mario Party" features new game boards, 80 new mini-games and new mechanics, such as character-specific dice blocks to enjoy with friends and family locally or online. Reach for those stars!

Super Mario Party, $50 (reduced from $60)

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo

Part video game and part workout, "Ring Fit Adventure" challenges you to defeat a bodybuilding dragon by completing a series of exercises in real life. Yes, really. This game comes packaged with fitness-ring and leg-strap accessories -- everything you need to get a good workout in using the Nintendo Switch.

Ring Fit Adventure, $66 (reduced from $80)

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection

Ubisoft

If you're a fan of the "Assassin's Creed" series, you'll want to relive your assassin adventures with "Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection" from the comfort of your own couch or during a long-haul flight. Released in February 2022, this Switch collection features single-player campaigns from three classics, "Assassin's Creed II," "Assassin's Creed Brotherhood" and "Assassin's Creed Revelations."

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, $29 (reduced from $40)

Best PS5 games to gift in 2022

If someone on your holiday list has a Playstation 5, consider gifting them one of these popular games.

God of War Ragnarök launch edition

Amazon

God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to the acclaimed God of War game. This new release will let you feel your journey through the Norse realms with immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality. You can also enjoy an immersive experience with 3D audio. The Launch Edition includes in-game downloadable content Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.

God of War Ragnarök launch edition (pre-order), PS5, $70

FIFA 23



Amazon

With FIFA 23, players can build their dream football (aka soccer for the Americans) team in FIFA Ultimate Team. You can play through some of the biggest tournaments in soccer with the men's and women's FIFA World Cup. The game's new HyperMotion2 Technology provides more animation than prior game version.

FIFA 23, PS5, $50 (reduced from $70)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Amazon

The latest Call of Duty release, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, is a sequel to the first Modern Warfare game that came out in 2019. In the game players get to leverage new weapons, vehicles, and cutting-edge equipment to take on enemies. Popular characters from the prior game including Captain John Price, John "Soap" MacTavish and Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick return.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, PS5, $70

NBA 2K32

Amazon

The 2022-23 NBA season began last month, and now you can get in the game with the latest NBA 2K basketball game release from 2K Games. NBA 2K23 provides the most immersive "MyCareer" journey to date. "MyCareer" mode takes players to the NBA or WNBA via different pathways based on their own choices in the game. The game features era-specific visuals to capture Michael Jordan's career journey from college basketball snesation to global icon.

NBA 2K23, PS5, $70

Madden NFL 23

Amazon

The latest Madden game comes with some major gameplay improvements. Madden NFL 23 edition introduces FieldSense Gameplay System which provides ultra-realistic gameplay and gives players with more control. The game also now offers 360-degree cuts to give you a better view and more fluidity when carrying the ball to better elude defenders. The game is currently $22 off now on Amazon.

Madden NFL 23, PS 5, $48 (reduced from $70)

Stray

Amazon

Looking for a gift for a gamer who is also a cat lover? Check out Stray. Stray is a third-person adventure game that follows a stray cat. You can roam through seedy neon-lit alleys to defend against unforeseen threats and solve mysteries.

"This game was a lot of fun. I spent about 20 hours on it, but also chose to do all the side tasks," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "It reminds me of the early text based adventure games, even though it's wonderful graphically and 3rd person 3D and you're a cat with very limited capabilities."

Stray, PS5, $40

Sonic Frontiers

Amazon

The beloved character Sonic the Hedgehog is back in the latest Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers. The game doesn't officially come out until Nov. 8, but it's already topping the Amazon charts. This latest high-speed adventure will take Sonic across the five massive Starfall Islands to explore new areas and battle new enemies.

Sonic Frontiers, PS5, $60

Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition

Sony

The hotly anticipated sequel to 2017's "Horizon Zero Dawn," "Horizon Forbidden West" continues the story of huntress Aloy as she explores post-apocalyptic California, Utah and Nevada in the 31st century. Players will encounter new threats as they explore the open world and visit recognizable landmarks. Rated 4.8 stars on Amazon.

Horizon Forbidden West, PS5, $56 (reduced from $60)

Best gaming monitors to gift in 2022

PC gamers will love a new monitor for the holidays from one of these top brands.

32" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor

Amazon

The Asus TUF curved gaming monitor is on sale right now on Amazon for nearly 10 percent off list price. It boasts a 1080p HD display, one-millisecond response time and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.

32" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $259

27" Asus Republic of Gamers Strix gaming monitor

Amazon

This Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) computer monitor is optimized for serious gamers. It offers a 270Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio and a full HDR display. The monitor currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with reviewers praising the picture quality and fast response time.

27" ASUS Republic of Gamers Strix gaming monitor, $700

28" Samsung Odyssey G70A 4K gaming computer monitor

Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey G70A monitor features 4K UHD resolution, a one-millisecond response time, and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to eliminate choppiness, screen lag and image tears. The monitor offers a flexible gaming experience with adjustable screen positioning and an ultra-wide aspect ratio setting.

28" Samsung Odyssey G70A 4K gaming computer monitor, $580 (reduced from $800)

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor

Amazon

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount -- if an $1,795 gaming monitor fits your budget, that is.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,795 (reduced from $2,300)

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor



Amazon

This adjustable monitor from LG features an almost-borderless QHD display (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), one-millisecond response time and 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor can tilt, pivot and adjust to the best height and angle for gaming.

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor, $387 (reduced from $600)

Best gaming keyboards to gift this year

A premium gaming keyboard can greatly improve the gaming experience and make a great edition to your loved ones' gaming setups.

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

This mechanical keyboard boasts a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It features programmable lighting patterns and macros, so that keys or key combinations can be assigned various functions.

One verified Amazon reviewer praised the keyboard for its easy setup and comfortable gaming experience. "The board is well built, feels solid and the weight makes it feel premium. Logitech software makes the setup very seamless and I love the clicky GX blue keys they have implemented into this board. TKL keyboards (no number pad) are the way to go if space is a concern and Logitech chose a good button layout."

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard, $112 (reduced from $129)

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard

Amazon

The Razer Huntsman Elite features an ergonomic and durable design. The keyboard's lighting features sync with games and compatible gaming gear (think gaming speakers) for a customized light show. It also includes fully programmable macro functionality.

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard, $95 (reduced from $200)

Asus mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

This Asus mechanical gaming keyboard is designed for fast inputs while gaming. It features per-key backlighting and a privacy switch that instantly hides all apps and mutes the audio. It is also waterproof and dust resistant.

Asus mechanical gaming keyboard, $118 (reduced from $130)

Corsair K60 mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

The Corsair K60 mechanical gaming keyboard features per-key RGB backlighting that can be customized or synced with your gameplay. It includes n-key rollover and 100 percent anti-ghosting.

Save $20 on this mechanical gaming keyboard at Amazon now.

Corsair K60 mechanical gaming keyboard, $70 (reduced from $90)

Logitech G715 wireless gaming keyboard

Logitech

The Logitech G715 wireless keyboard comes includes RGB lights and a comfy cloud-shaped palm rest. It offers both lightspeed and Bluetooth connectivity. This wireless gaming keyboard comes in three style options: clicky, linear and tactile to meet the recipient's preferences.

Logitech G715 wireless gaming keyboard, $200

You can also get this keyboard in the Aurora bundle with a matching headset and gaming mouse. This is a great gift option for someone that needs a new full PC gaming setup.

Logitech Aurora bundle (with Logitech G715 keyboard, G705 mouse and G735 headset), $460 ($530 value)

Asus Republic of Gamers Falchion wireless mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

This wireless, gaming keyboard delivers an impressive battery life – Asus advises that it can last up to 450 hours. The keyboard features built-in RGB lighting and an interactive touch panel so that users can customize their controls and lighting for peak gaming performance.

Asus Republic of Gamers Falchion wireless mechanical gaming keyboard, $120 (reduced from $150)

Best gaming headsets to gift in 2022

Gaming headsets are great for gaming with friends or hearing all of the in-game sounds more clearly.

Razer Nari essentials gaming headset

Amazon

The Razer Nari is a lightweight adjustable gaming headset with The headset features THX spatial audio for a more immersive experience. The headset offers noise cancellation so that wearers can fully focus on the game. The headset offers a 16-hour battery life.

Razer Nari essentials gaming headset, $50 (reduced from $100)

Logitech A30 headset

Amazon

The Logitech A30 gaming headset has a built-in mic as well as a detachable boom mic. The headset offers multi-device connectivity and custom audio mixing. It has a 27-hour battery life.

The headset is compatible with the Playstation 5, Xbox X and S and PCs.

Logitech A30 gaming headset, $230

Skullcandy Plyr gaming headset

Skullcandy

This new multi-platform gaming headset from Skullcandy can be used with PCs, Macs, mobile devices,the Playstation 4 or 5, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and a 24-hour battery life.

"This headset is honestly fantastic, great sound quality on every game I've played through it," writes one reviewer. "The battery life is fantastic, and the cables that are included are long enough to give some distance and slack."

Skullcandy Plyr gaming headset, $130

Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset

Logitech

The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset features a comfortable cloud-soft headband and rotatable ear cups. They have a 16-hour battery life with the lights on, but offer up to 56 hours of use when the RGB lights are off.

Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset, $230

You can also get this keyboard in the Aurora bundle with a matching mouse and carrying case or a gaming keyboard.

Logitech Aurora bundle (with Logitech G705 mouse and G735 headset), $320 ($370 value)

Logitech Aurora bundle (with Logitech G715 keyboard, G705 mouse and G735 headset), $460 ($530 value)

Sony InZone wireless gaming headset

Amazon

This Sony wireless gaming headset is the No. 1 new release in PC gaming headsets on Amazon. The headset offers personalized 360 spatial sound for gaming. They have a 40-hour battery life and are compatible with the Playstation 5 or PC gaming.

Sony InZone wireless gaming headset, $153 (reduced from $230)

Best gaming mice to gift in 2022

You don't want to use just any mouse for gaming. Give a gaming mouse this year to give the recipient a better gaming experience with a more responsive mouse optimized for gaming.

Logitech 705 gaming mouse

Amazon

The Logitech 705 gaming mouse is contoured for comfort and has built-in RGB lighting. It features six programmable buttons and wireless connectivity through Bluetooth or Lightsync. The mouse offers a 40-hour battery life.

Logitech 705 gaming mouse, $100

You can also get this keyboard in the Aurora bundle with a matching headset and carrying case or a gaming keyboard.

Logitech Aurora bundle (with Logitech G705 mouse and G735 headset), $320 ($370 value)

Logitech Aurora bundle (with Logitech G715 keyboard, G705 mouse and G735 headset), $460 ($530 value)

Logitech G502 Hero lightspeed gaming mouse

Amazon

This ultra-fast wireless mouse is highly customizable to each person's gaming preferences. It features eleven customizable buttons for custom macro and shortcut commands. It also includes a hyperfast scrolling feature to rapidly scroll through game menus. Users can also personalize the weight and feel of the mouse with up-to six removable weights included.

Logitech G502 Hero lightspeed gaming mouse, $93 (reduced from $150)

Asus TUF gaming M4 wireless mouse

ASUS

This sleek gaming mouse from Asus is optimized for gamers. The mouse a gaming-grade 12,000 dpi optical sensor and four-level sensitivity adjustment for peak precision. It also includes six programmable buttons so it can easily customize the setting to fit your gaming preferences.

Asus TUF gaming M4 wireless mouse, $60

Best gaming chairs to gift in 2022

Give the gift of comfortable gaming with these top-rated gaming chairs.

Razer Enki Pro

Razer

This black and green, faux-leather gaming chair from Razer will look great in your home. It has built-in lumbar support and a magnetic memory-foam headrest pillow for maximum comfort. This new-for-2022 gaming chair is an exclusive at Razer.com, which doesn't offer reviews. Razer brand chairs, however, are generally highly rated.

Razer Enki Pro, $999

Razer Iskur X gaming chair

Razer via Amazon

This more affordable steel-reinforced, ergonomic gaming chair from Razer is wrapped in multi-layered synthetic leather and features fully adjustable recline, tilt, height and armrests. Find this 4.5-star-rated chair in three colors, and in standard and extra-large sizes.

Normally retailing for $400, you can save over $100 on this high-end gaming chair at Amazon right now.

Razer Iskur X gaming chair, $294 (reduced from $400)

GTRacing Pro Series GT099

GTRacing

The Pro Series GT099 gaming chair from GTRacing has a motor-sport-inspired shape and an ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions. Place it in its upright mode to work or recline it a bit for gaming.

This 4.7-star-rated chair comes in eight colors, from classic black to pink.

GTRacing Pro Series GT099, $120 (reduced from $140)

Hbada gaming chair

Hbada Store via Amazon

This 4.3-star-rated ergonomic gaming chair is designed to help you sit comfortably for extended periods of time. It features a thick backrest and seat cushion, as well as an adjustable headrest and a lumbar support pillow. It reclines up to 155 degrees.

"It has many adjustments and is really comfortable both sitting upright and reclined with the foot rest up," a reviewer says. "The chair rocks and has an adjustment for tension, but it also reclines in many locking increments."

Hbada gaming chair, $190

