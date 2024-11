Could Trump's garbage truck stunt appeal to undecided voters? In Wisconsin on Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump got behind the wheel of a garbage truck "in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." He seized on the president's remark where he appeared to call the Republican's supporters "garbage," something the White House has denied. Political strategists Joel Payne and Lance Trover join "America Decides" to assess if the stunt could move the needle for Trump's campaign.