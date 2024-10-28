New details on China's alleged efforts to interfere in U.S. politics The Washington Post is reporting that a group of hackers linked to the Chinese government collected audio recordings from phone calls of American political figures, including an unnamed Donald Trump campaign adviser. The report comes days after CBS News learned the same hacking group tried to access phones and networks used by the former president, Sen. JD Vance and members of Kamala Harris' campaign. Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, joins CBS News with analysis.