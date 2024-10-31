Tim Walz's closing campaign message to air on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will be conveying his closing message to Americans in an interview set to air on Monday night, the eve of the election, on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Walz recorded the interview Thursday morning in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, underscoring the Harris campaign's focus on the hotly contested battleground state, with its 19 electoral votes. In 2020, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania, while Donald Trump won the state in 2016.

After the interview, Walz spoke with voters in a union hall about the stakes of the election and attended a Diwali celebration with the Hindu community in Chalfont, Pennsylvania.

The interview on late-night TV will mark Walz's last address to the country on a national platform before the election, and it follows Vice President Kamala Harris' closing argument address Tuesday to a large crowd in Washington, D.C. Her address at the Ellipse was intended in part as a rebuke to Trump, who on Jan. 6, 2021, urged his supporters to go to the Capitol, where Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence were certifying the results of the presidential election. The subsequent riot at the Capitol stopped the certification for several hours.

Harris, in her address, warned of the consequences of electing Trump and said that if she's elected, she would work with independents and Republicans during her presidency.

"On Day One, if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an Enemies List. When elected, I will walk in, with a To-Do list," she said. Walz is expected to echo these sentiments in his interview, according to one campaign official familiar with the interview. The Late Show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on weeknights.

The Harris campaign has tried to broaden the programs and platforms on which Harris and Walz are interviewed to reach a wider, younger audience. Harris, too, has been interviewed by Colbert, and she has also appeared on ABC's "The View," "The Howard Stern Show," and the podcasts "Call Her Daddy" and "Breakfast Club." Walz has made late-show appearances on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart."