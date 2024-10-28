Apple Intelligence AI rollout starts today with release of iOS 18.1

Apple Intelligence has finally arrived.

Apple on Monday officially released its first Apple Intelligence features, via its latest software iOS 18.1 which is now available in the U.S. for download. The tech giant is rolling out the new tech in a phased approach, with a number of AI-enhanced features it has touted still not available.

The first sampling of Apple Intelligence features now available through iOS 18.1 includes improvements to Siri which, according to Apple's announcement, has a more sophisticated look and "natural-sounding voice" and more advanced conversational skills. Other AI-powered features include new writing and summary tools, and enhanced photo-editing capabilities.

There will be a longer wait for other AI features such as Genmoji, or the ability for users to create their own emojis, ChatGPT integration on Apple devices, and more. In the meantime, users may find the new features that come with iOS 18.1 subtle.

"I would say if you download it and you have AI, you might even go, 'Wait, that's it?' Because this is coming out in stages," CNET editor-at-large Bridget Carey told CBS Mornings.

As for the new Apple Intelligence-powered Siri, "This is not something that you instantly get a chatbot that you can converse with on your phone," said Carey, adding, "Think of this as Siri getting a little easier to use if you stammer and stumble over commands. It will understand you better. But it's not going to make wild new answers," she explained.

Not all devices with iOS 18.1 will have Apple Intelligence

While Apple Intelligence is available through the iOS 18.1 update, not everyone who downloads the latest software will have access to the new technology, as noted by Tom's Guide. That's because Apple Intelligence is only compatible with some iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, specifically those equipped with more recent Apple Pro chips, which include iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later, according to Apple.

Additionally, both the device and Siri language must be set to U.S. English in order to access Apple Intelligence.

Big changes to Photos app

Some of the most noticeable new, AI-powered tools that come with iOS 18.1 relate to Apple's Photos app. A "Clean Up" tool lets photographers remove distracting or unwanted objects from photos with just a tap. The app also incorporates new natural language search capabilities making it easier for users to quickly locate and organize old photos.

Hearing Aids

The new software update also allows Apple's AirPods Pro to operate as hearing aids. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month authorized Hearing Aid Feature (HAF), the first piece of FDA-approved, over-the-counter hearing aid software.

The new HAF is for the estimated 30 million Americans who suffer from mild to moderate hearing loss, due to "aging, exposure to loud noises, certain medical conditions, and other factors," the FDA said.