Tumblers sold at Wawa stores recalled after their metal straws cut customers

About 60,000 tumblers sold at Wawa stores in eight states and the District of Columbia are being recalled after its manufacturer received four reports of laceration injuries, according to a notice published Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The tumblers' metal straws pose a risk of cutting consumers' hands and mouths, the notice said.

The recall involves 24-ounce reusable plastic tumblers with Wawa imprinted on them and sold during the month of August for about $13 each, said Halo Branded Solutions of Sterling, Illinois, which imported the made-in-China tumblers.

The tumblers were sold in four styles: "The Mermaid," which is pink and green, "Island Surf," which is blue and yellow, "Sailor Breeze," which is tan and orange, and "The Galaxy," which is blue and pink. All have a tan lid.

Recalled tumblers with metal straws. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

People who purchased the tumblers should stop using the metal straw and contact Halo for instructions on how to receive a replacement silicone straw after returning the metal one.

Consumers also have the option of returning the tumbler and metal straw to get a refund in the form of a $15 gift card. Consumers should not return the recalled items to Wawa stores, the company added.

Halo can be reached at 855-425-6266 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email at halo.safety@halo.com, or online at at https://halo.com/safety-recall-24oz-mug/ or http://www.halo.com.