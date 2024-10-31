Suspect "led us to the evidence" in Montana camper's brutal killing, initially thought to have been bear attack

A suspect has been arrested nearly three weeks after a Montana camper was found brutally killed in an attack that was initially reported as a bear attack, authorities said late Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said it had identified a suspect in the murder of Dustin Kjersem, who was found dead in his tent earlier this month. The suspect, who was not identified, was in custody on unrelated charges, authorities said.

"The suspect is cooperating with our detectives and has led us to the evidence we have identified in prior press releases," the sheriff's office said.

Kjersem, 35, was found dead earlier this month by a friend who reported Kjersem appeared to have been killed by a bear — but officials soon discovered the camper was actually the victim of a brutal murder.

Dustin Kjersem Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said Wednesday the investigation is ongoing but "it is believed the suspect acted alone and there is no longer a threat to the community."

Last week, authorities said they were are looking for a large axe and other items that were likely taken from the crime scene. Authorities said they were looking for a blue and silver Estwing camp axe, likely with a 26" handle, as well as a Remington shotgun and Ruger Blackhawk revolver. The sheriff's office said it was also looking for an orange Tundra 45 cooler made by YETI.

Earlier this month, a friend discovered Kjersem's body in a tent at a makeshift campsite along Moose Creek Road and called 911, telling responders the death appeared to have been caused by a bear attack, the sheriff's office previously said.

But a state wildlife official found no signs of bear activity, and investigators said they soon found evidence of a "vicious attack." An autopsy later showed Kjersem sustained "multiple chop wounds," including to his skull.

Kjersem's sister Jillian Price said her brother was a skilled tradesman and a doting father.

A GoFundMe set up for Kjersem's children has raised more than $27,000.