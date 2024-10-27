How to watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins NFL game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins NFL game will be played today. The Cardinals are taking on the Dolphins following a close 17-15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers — a big victory after a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers the game prior. The Dolphins were defeated 16-10 in their latest game to the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's what to know on how and when to watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins game today, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins game

The Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins game will be played on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT). The game will air on Fox and stream on Fubo and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins game without cable

You can watch Fox through several streaming services if it's not included in your cable package or if you don't have cable. All you need is an internet connection and the top options outlined below.

Fubo, a contract-free live TV streaming service offering comprehensive sports coverage, gives you an easy, user-friendly way to watch NFL games on CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, plus NCAA football channels. The Pro tier ($80/month, first month $50) includes 200+ channels and unlimited DVR, while the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($100/month, first month $70) adds NFL RedZone and 4K resolution. New subscribers get a seven-day free trial and $30 off their first month, with all plans allowing streaming on up to 10 screens simultaneously.

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch major sporting events is through a subscription to Sling's Orange + Blue tier ($60/month, currently half-off first month at $30), which includes ESPN, ABC, NBC, and Fox. The plan offers 46 channels with local NFL games, nationally broadcast games and 50 hours of DVR storage. For complete NFL coverage, add Paramount+ to get CBS games, or upgrade with the Sports Extra add-on for additional sports channels like Golf Channel, NBA TV and NFL RedZone.

You can watch NFL games, including Fox broadcasts, with Hulu + Live TV, which includes 90 channels, unlimited DVR storage, and access to NFL preseason games, live regular season games and studio shows. The service costs $77 per month (with a three-day free trial) and includes ESPN+ and Disney+ in the subscription.

Want to watch today's game live on your smartphone? The NFL+ streaming service ($40/year or $7/month) lets you watch NFL Network and out-of-market games on mobile devices, with an upgrade option to NFL+ Premium that includes NFL RedZone for watching up to eight games simultaneously. Note that NFL+ only works on phones and tablets, not TVs.